Will there be The Hunting Wives season 2? Renewal status and more

Netflix has just released a twisty-turny erotic thriller, and there are already questions about whether there's going to be The Hunting Wives season 2 or not. All eight episodes of the mystery thriller dropped on the streaming platform on Monday, July 21, 2025, bringing May Cobb's bestselling 2021 novel of the same name to television.The Hunting Wives follows a woman named Sophie who moves with her family from the city to East Texas, where she grows a little too close to a wealthy socialite. Their closeness opens a series of deadly secrets, seduction, and murder. Starring Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, this new series promises to bring audiences on a roller coaster ride of murder and mystery with a hint of spice.That said, for those who want more of the show, at the time of writing, Netflix has not renewed The Hunting Wives season 2 yet. Generally, the streamer will gauge various metrics before greenlighting a show for another season. It can sometimes happen quickly or may take a few months to get a decision. So far, The Hunting Wives season 1 has received some favorable reactions online. After a day of its release, the show currently holds a 75% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, although it's yet to receive a score from the general audience.How does the first season set up the possibility of The Hunting Wives season 2?The first season of The Hunting Wives ends with some answers to pressing questions, like who really killed Abby Jackson and why. However, the ending was also left open-ended with some cliffhangers and loose ends that need some ironing out, which sets up the storyline for a possible The Hunting Wives season 2.If the second season does get a green light, it could wrap up the loose threads and questions the first season left. For one, there's a question of whether or not Sophie will get pinned for Kyle's murder. While Margo may have some suspicions that Sophie was with Kyle, she doesn't have the proof.Moreover, the first season ends with Kyle still missing. The police are yet to find his dead body, and even then, there's a 50-50 chance that his death will be traced back to Sophie. Kyle's unsavory past makes him a target, as he has made many enemies in the neighborhood. Plus, the police might not even find Kyle's body, which means Sophie will get away with the vehicular homicide. Read more: Where was The Hunting Wives season 1 filmed?There's also the question about what killing Kyle would do to Sophie and whether it will make her understand and find kinship with Margo. It could be another thing that binds them together, as they are now both murderers.In addition, the first season has left a lot of plot holes surrounding Abby's murder, which could be objectively featured in The Hunting Wives season 2. For instance, how did Sophie end up following Abby in the woods when she was with Jamie? There's also the ambiguity surrounding how Margo got Sophie's gun and why the trail camera didn't pick her up.The brief montage at the end of season 1 also shows Margo and Sophie both seemingly ruined. However, it didn't give any details as to how and in what way their lives are ruined. All these, including more details about Abby's murder, could be revealed in The Hunting Wives season 2 if it gets a green light.Stay tuned for more news and updates about the possibility of The Hunting Wives season 2. Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the first season of the series are currently streaming on Netflix.