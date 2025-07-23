7 chilling disaster documentaries to stream on Netflix

Disaster documentaries unveil the horrific details of natural or man-made calamities, that have left a lasting impact on the world. While infusing it with exaggerated theatrics is easy and happens often, some of the best ones add more nuance and give a platform to those deeply affected by it. This makes them intriguing to watch.

From earthquakes that shook the world to human errors that proved costly, Netflix has an in-depth catalog of disaster documentaries that viewers can dive into. With archival footage, interviews, and expert opinions, documentaries like MH370: The Plane That Disappeared and The Twister offer food for thought, while being sensitive to the subject material.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, The Twister: Caught in a Storm, and other disaster documentaries on Netflix that fans must watch

1) MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2023)

The plane vanished into thin air (Image via Netflix)

In 2014, news about a plane made the world sit up and notice. Flight MH370, which had departed from Malaysia with 239 people on board, vanished off the radar without a trace. The mystery remains unsolved, and this Louise Malkinson version is one of the many disaster documentaries about the event.

A decade later, scientists, journalists, and family members of the passengers came together and tried to explain what might have happened, using three opposing theories. The documentary staked bold claims, but the emotionally resonant narrative from the next of kin stayed with the audience. Aviation experts and investigators like Mike Exner, Mark Dickinson, and Blaine Gibson also added depth to the story.

2) The Twister: Caught in a Storm (2025)

The documentary takes viewers to Joplin, Missouri (Image via Netflix)

The Twister walks the world through a large-scale tragedy that killed over 150 people and destroyed thousands of homes in Joplin, Missouri. However, in a rare format for disaster documentaries, the story zooms in on a few people who survived the mayhem, through first-hand footage that will send chills down the viewers' spines.

Directed by Alexandra Lacey, the Netflix documentary gets deeply personal, with a focus on the socio-cultural aspects of the small town and the impact the event had on their mental health. Instead of focusing on the statistics, the footage gave the victims space to process their feelings about the deadly event, making it a hard but worthwhile watch.

3) The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022)

Tourists were trapped in an active volcano explosion (Image via Netflix)

When 47 tourists and guests visit a remote island in New Zealand, the last thing they expect is to be trapped by a volcanic eruption. What follows is a devastating, minute-by-minute footage of an active volcano eruption, and a tragedy that cost 22 people their lives. Some of the survivor accounts are gruesome, and a trigger warning is advised. It explores whether the disaster was preventable too.

As far as disaster documentaries go, this Rory Kennedy directorial is one of the most visually stunning depictions of New Zealand. Juxtapose that with one of the deadliest disasters in the world, and fans can see the nuanced duality of nature. It reminds fans that nature should not be taken lightly. When the focus is more on tourism and moneymaking, lethal results follow.

4) Challenger: The Final Flight (2020)

The spacecraft during takeoff (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In January 1986, a NASA expedition carrying seven crew members into space horrifically exploded 73 seconds into takeoff. Among the victims was a teacher named Christa McAuliffe, chosen as a part of the Teacher in Space Project. This amplified the media coverage, and schools in the United States watched it live.

The increased attention on the incident sent ripples of shockwaves worldwide. Developed by Glen Zipper and Steven Leckhart, the four-part series is a harrowing recap of the events leading up to the flight, interviews from important figureheads, and what happened in the aftermath. It is one of those must-watch disaster documentaries to learn about the fatal accident in an American spacecraft.

5) Aftershock: Everest and Nepal Earthquake (2022)

Nepal was hit with a crisis (Image via Netflix)

In 2015, a devastating earthquake shook Nepal to its core, upending life as they knew it. Amidst the impending doom and destruction, this is one of the best disaster documentaries that captures first-hand footage and survivor accounts. It delves into the true nature of human beings when survival instincts kick in.

Directed by Olly Lambert, the three-part docuseries is a reminder that smaller, more marginalized communities always face long-lasting consequences of any disaster. It also shows the perspective of tourists and hikers who are trapped in Mount Everest and Langtang Valley. Fans can explore the dangers of the disaster through the reactions of the widely different groups of people.

6) Earthstorm (2022)

Earthstorm is a collection of different disasters (Image via Netflix)

Fans get a raw, unfiltered look into more than one particular disaster in this series of disaster documentaries. From tornadoes in the United States to earthquakes in Japan, experts and survivors recount intricate and chilling details about nature's wrath and its aftereffects on humankind.

Directors Adam Brown and James Morgan use intense narration styles and uncover hidden details about the world's biggest calamities through first-person accounts, scientific explanations, and the impact of climate change on the future. Fans can also enjoy the cinematic grandeur of the episodes.

7) Fire in Paradise (2019)

The fire ravaged the city (Image via Netflix)

Even though Fire in Paradise is a comparatively shorter form of disaster documentaries, it does its job amping up the narrative tension. It recounts the story of the deadly wildfires that took 85 lives, thousands of homes, and livelihoods in Paradise, California, in November 2018. A simple faulty electrical transmission managed to rewrite history and highlighted the impact of climate change.

First-person phone footage and survivor accounts underscore the shocking premise, as directors Drea Cooper and Zackary Canepari delve into the complex feelings of hopelessness the incident invoked. From the evacuation to the aftermath, the short does a great job capturing a horrific moment in time.

Fans of disaster documentaries can also check out others like Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster on Netflix.

