"Sleazy and shady" — Netflix’s documentary on Dov Charney reignites Reddit outrage over NDAs shielding alleged criminal acts

Dov Charney’s dark legacy is exposed in Netflix’s Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel, directed by Sally Rose Griffiths and produced by Sutter Road Picture Company. The documentary, streaming since July 1, 2025, is about the rise and fall of a 2000s fashion empire under founder Dov Charney.

Ad

His “sweatshop-free” vision and provocative ads hid a workplace rife with emotional abuse and alleged s*xual harassment.

The documentary, part of Netflix’s Trainwreck series, highlights Charney’s chaotic reign and the brand’s collapse, sparking debates about corporate accountability and workplace misconduct.

A post in the subreddit r/netflix erupted with outrage, as many discussed NDAs that silenced claims of misconduct.

A Reddit user made this remark on Dov Charney’s actions, saying,

Ad

Trending

“Sleazy and shady”

American Apparel’s rise was meteoric. Founded in 1997, it championed Los Angeles-based manufacturing and fair wages. Charney’s s*xually charged ads, often featuring employees, created a cult-like allure. The film revealed a workplace where fear and blurred boundaries dominated, leaving workers conflicted.

Reddit users amplify the documentary’s impact, shocked by the abuse employees endured. Charney’s charisma and the brand’s ethos kept workers loyal despite mistreatment, fueling calls for transparency in corporate cultures.

Ad

Reddit explodes over loopholes letting Dov Charney silence assault victims under legal contracts

Ad

Reddit post on Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel buzzes with outrage over NDAs shielding alleged criminal acts. Many Reddit users point to NDAs that silenced harassment claims. The documentary details how Charney allegedly pressured employees into suggestive photoshoots and fostered a culture where personal boundaries were ignored.

Former staff describe a workplace where loyalty to Dov Charney’s vision trumped complaints. NDAs, often signed by young employees, prevented public disclosure of alleged misconduct. Reddit users argue that these agreements protected Charney. Lawsuits against him were settled or arbitrated, leaving no legal accountability.

Ad

Comment byu/feather-stone2353 from discussion innetflix Expand Post

Ad

The thread highlights specific grievances. One user notes Dov Charney’s tactic of humiliation, like yelling in employees’ faces, which went unchecked due to his cult-like influence. Another mentions NDAs tied to welcome gifts—like vibrators and BlackBerries—ensuring constant availability and silence.

Reddit users express disgust that such contracts shielded Charney’s alleged harassment. The documentary reveals American Apparel’s bankruptcy filings in 2015 and 2016, linking them to Charney’s mismanagement and allegations.

Ad

Comment byu/feather-stone2353 from discussion innetflix Expand Post

Ad

Reddit users debate how corporate structures enable powerful figures to evade accountability, with NDAs as a tool to suppress victims. This fuels calls for legal reforms to limit NDAs in cases of alleged assault. Charney’s current Yeezy role adds fuel to the fire. Reddit users express shock that he leads Kanye West’s brand, producing controversial items like “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

The documentary doesn’t delve into this, but Reddit users connected the dots, questioning why Charney remains influential.

Ad

The thread emphasizes the emotional toll on ex-employees, with one stating the workplace left them “in therapy until the day I die.” Reddit’s outrage centers on systemic issues, demanding change to protect workers from exploitative contracts and toxic leaders.

Former employees expose a toxic “fashion cult” under Charney’s reign

The documentary notes that American Apparel’s financial collapse may be tied to Charney’s management. (Image via Unsplash/@Dylan Gillis)

Former American Apparel employees in Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel reveal a workplace that felt like a “fashion cult.” One ex-staffer describes loving the brand’s mission until its toxicity became unbearable. Dov Charney’s leadership demanded intense loyalty. Employees received odd welcome gifts, like vibrators and books on power.

Ad

Some report Dov Charney walking around in underwear or pressuring staff into suggestive ads. These acts, detailed in the documentary, created an environment where dissent meant risking jobs. The Los Angeles factory, once a symbol of ethical production, became a stage for Charney’s erratic behavior, like throwing items or making abusive late-night calls.

The film includes accounts of alleged s*xual harassment. Female employees claim Charney pushed explicit behavior, though he denied wrongdoing. Lawsuits were settled or arbitrated, with no criminal charges filed. Ex-workers express regret for buying into the brand’s ethos, which promised empowerment but delivered dysfunction.

Ad

Comment byu/feather-stone2353 from discussion innetflix Expand Post

Ad

The documentary notes that American Apparel’s financial collapse, with bankruptcy filings in 2015 and 2016, may be tied to Dov Charney’s chaotic management. Reddit users amplify these stories, calling Charney a “predator” who exploited young workers.

The film’s interviews, directed by Sally Rose Griffiths, highlight the psychological toll, with one employee noting lasting emotional damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More