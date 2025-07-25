  • home icon
Who won the Head of Household in Big Brother season 27 week 3? Details explored

By Shweta Zaveri
Modified Jul 25, 2025 15:41 GMT
Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)
Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Episode 7 of Big Brother season 27 was released on July 24, 2025. It saw the three nominees, Adrian, Will, and Amy, competing in the BB Blockbuster challenge. Adrian won it and saved himself from the chopping block while Amy and Will braced themselves for the evictions. All the houseguests voted to eliminate Amy, so she was sent home.

Jimmy, being the Head of Household in week two, made these nominations. Now that the week is over, fans are curious to know who succeeded him. The Live Feeds section of the show, which runs 24/7, revealed that Lauren took over as the Head of Household for week three.

Lauren will have to nominate three people for eviction. She will also have to find a replacement nomination when one of the three wins the Power of Veto competition. The full Head of Household ceremony for week three will be aired on Big Brother season 27 episode 8, which is to air on July 25, 2025.

What has Lauren said about her alliances in Big Brother season 27?

In a confessional on Big Brother season 27 episode 7, Lauren said that she felt like there were "two definitive sides" that were forming in the house. She believed that she was somewhere in between them. Talking about the girl alliance, Lauren stated that she felt like they were more unified, especially when it came to voting.

She added that while the men's alliance wasn't as unified, she felt good about her relationships with most of its members.

"I think knocking out a number from Rachel's side would make a more level playing field," Lauren said.

She believed that targeting an ally of Rachel's would keep her in the middle of these alliances and not tip her towards one. She told Katherine that she wasn't there to play the game for anyone else. Now it is for the fans to see who Lauren targets and who she puts up as pawns.

How the house voted in Big Brother season 27 episode 7

Before Adrian saved himself from the eviction, the houseguests discussed who they would vote for. The men's side of the alliance supported Adrian and tried to sway the votes in his favor. Lauren sided with the men as well, but didn't decide on the person she would vote to evict.

Mickey and Morgan rooted for Will and even tried campaigning for him because they knew he wasn't close to anyone, and saving him could turn him into an ally. The men's alliance was indifferent to Mickey and Morgan's convincing because their objective was to save Adrian first.

Ashley and Rachel didn't want the houseguests to evict Amy, but knew that she didn't stand a chance against Will or Adrian. To them, Amy was a bigger asset than any of the others, but they were helpless and ended up voting for her at the end.

While Morgan stood for Will and Zach for Adrian, their common enemy was Amy, so they unified the house to vote her out. They thought doing so would also loosen Rachel's grip on the game because she was a strong contender with stronger allies. Rachel, however, was against them going after Amy and vowed to avenge her eviction. Now it is for the fans to see how this change in dynamics affects the upcoming evictions.

For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @bigbrothercbs.

Edited by Shweta Zaveri
