Big Brother season 27 episode 4 recap: Veto twist flips the vote and shifts the eviction target

A sudden change in competition results altered the expected outcome in episode 4 of Big Brother season 27, which aired July 17, 2025. The Power of Veto and BB Blockbuster competitions played a crucial role in redirecting attention away from one nominee and onto another, changing the direction of the first eviction vote.

What began as a predictable week under Head of Household Vince Panaro shifted course after Kelley Jorgensen secured her safety. With the vote no longer certain, Big Brother house dynamics were tested, alliances adjusted, and the eviction target unexpectedly changed.

Episode 4 overview of Big Brother season 27

Veto ceremony fallout and rising tensions

Following Ashley Hollis’ use of the Power of Veto to remove herself from the block, Vince chose Kelley— his closest ally— as the replacement nominee. This move was intended to conceal their connection and maintain strategic flexibility. Alongside Kelley, Zae Frederich and Amy Bingham remained on the block.

After the ceremony, tensions increased when Jimmy Heagerty openly confronted Keanu Soto over past accusations, leading to a charged exchange. Despite an attempt at reconciliation later, distrust remained evident.

As she voiced worry about the possible absence of voter support, Kelley's response to her nomination mirrored doubt. At the same time, Vince and Kelley both started to doubt the wisdom of employing her as a pawn.

New alliances and shifting campaign efforts

In response to shifting targets, a new alliance formed between Vince, Zae, Zach Cornell, Rylie Jeffries, and Will Williams, calling themselves the “Burger Boys.” Their objective aligned with Vince’s original plan to evict Amy, which indirectly supported Zae’s game.

At the same time, Kelley faced difficulties managing her campaign. Her approach, including public criticisms and awkward interactions, did not appear to build trust among fellow houseguests.

Elsewhere, Rachel Reilly, seeking to protect Amy, began a counter-campaign. By organizing support among other houseguests, Rachel aimed to build momentum to send Zae home instead. This strategic push intensified after Zae made a comment that Rachel interpreted as a possible threat, prompting her to increase efforts to shift the vote in Amy’s favor.

Blockbuster competition changes the outcome

Kelley, Zae, and Amy entered the first BB Blockbuster contest of the season, 'Ransom Note,' before the Big Brother eviction night. Houseguests in this challenge were instructed to unravel a word scramble to arrive at a particular item. Winning immunity and removing herself from nomination, Kelley solved the puzzle and found the appropriate object first.

This win altered the nominee pool, reducing the options to Zae and Amy. The house had little time to deliberate, but small group discussions and visible expressions signaled uncertainty about whether Rachel’s influence had secured enough votes to save Amy.

Eviction results and post-vote reaction

During the live eviction, each nominee delivered a final speech. Amy emphasized her honesty and argued that Zae posed a greater competitive threat. Zae, in turn, positioned Amy as a close ally to Rachel and encouraged houseguests to consider weakening her influence.

The votes were then cast. With Kelley, Zach, Adrian, Keanu, and Will voting to evict Amy, and nine others voting to evict Zae, the result was a 9-5 eviction. Zae became the first houseguest to leave the Big Brother 27 house.

In his post-eviction interview, Zae reacted to the surprise of Rylie voting against him and reflected on the outcome, closing out the episode as the 17th-place finisher.

Catch new episodes of Big Brother season 27 on CBS and Paramount+.

