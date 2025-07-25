Big Brother season 27 episode 7 recap: The nominees participate in the BB Blockbuster while one gets eliminated

Episode 7 of Big Brother season 27 was released on July 24, 2025. The episode saw the three nominees, Adrian, Will, and Amy, competing in the BB Blockbuster challenge to save themselves from elimination. Adrian won the task and saved himself, while Amy and Will remained on the chopping block. The houseguests unanimously voted for Amy and evicted her.This all happened after Jimmy initially named Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian as the nominees because he wanted to target Keanu. However, Keanu used his power of Mystery Guest and invited Kaycee Clark, Big Brother season 20 alum, to compete for him in the Power of Veto challenge. She won the competition on his behalf and saved him from eviction.Kelley also used her Mystery Veto power and won a solo challenge that safeguarded her. So, in her place, Jimmy nominated Will, and Amy came in as a replacement nominee for Keanu.What went down on Big Brother season 27 episode 7? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe BB Blockbuster challenge on episode 7 of Big Brother season 27 was of importance because it was going to safeguard one of the three nominees. The winner of the task would be safe from eviction, while the other two would be up for live voting.Meanwhile, Head of Household Jimmy's allies weren't happy about the fact that all three of his nominees (Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian) were non-threats. They believed that he should have asked them before deciding on the nominees. The men's alliance sided with Adrian and wanted him not to get evicted.In an alliance meeting, Rachel and Jimmy stated that they wanted to save Amy because she was Rachel's best friend on Big Brother, and their alliance mattered to their game. Mickey and Morgan were in to save Will because they thought he would add the most value to their own games. Zach and some of the other men of the house discussed to save Adrian.Morgan and Zach both aimed to evict Amy because they wanted to pull Rachel into their group. However, Rachel didn't like that they were after her best friend and vowed to avenge her eviction if they went after her.Then came the game of BB Blockbuster. It was called &quot;Puzzling Prints&quot; and the final three nominees—Adrian, Will (who replaced Kelly), and Amy (who replaced Keanu) — had to solve a 12-piece fingerprint puzzle. Adrian started fast and maintained his lead throughout. Amy followed, but she was still a few pieces behind him. Eventually, Adrian won the BB Blockbuster and took himself off the chopping block. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThen, during the live voting, Amy asked the houseguests to save her because she was looking forward to having fun with them. Will stated that his game spoke for itself and added that even if they chose to keep Amy over him, he would understand. The majority of the votes went to Amy, and these included her best alliances, Rachel and Ashley.During an exit interview with the show host Julie Chen Moonves, Amy said she wasn't surprised they all voted for her because she was up against Adrian and Will, and her connection with Rachel wasn't fruitful to the other contenders' game. Katherine stated that even though Amy was a part of their nine-girl alliance, it wasn't possible to save every member in difficult situations.For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow their official Instagram page, @bigbrothercbs.