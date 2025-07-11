Big Brother 27: What to expect from evictions, live feeds, and all the drama ahead

Big Brother 27 kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday night, July 10, 2025, only on CBS, marking the 25th year since the hit reality competition show premiered on the network. As it is a milestone season, CBS confirmed that there will be plenty of new things audiences can watch out for, starting with the official theme— Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery.

Per CBS, Big Brother follows a group of people living in the same house where their move is recorded 24 hours a day via 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. CBS further teases about Big Brother 27:

"This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and every turn conceals a hidden agenda."

Speaking of changes, the new season of Big Brother's live feeds will be streaming on Paramount+, and fans will be able to choose one of the five available viewing options. There's one quad view to watch all live feeds at once, or they can choose to watch from one of the four different cameras scattered throughout the Big Brother house.

Every week, someone is going home, and the last remaining houseguest wins the $750,000 grand prize. Evictions will be broadcast live on Thursdays.

More new things to expect in Big Brother 27

Big Brother 27 gets a major makeover as it marks a momentous 25th anniversary for the series. One major makeover happening is the location, with season 27 being held at Hotel Mystère. From the standard Big Brother house, the new hotel is not outfitted with hidden passageways, a Victorian lounge, a poison bar, and a secretive wine cellar.

However, there are a few things returning, including the classic bunk beds. Julie Chen Moonves will also return as the host, and she told USA Today on July 9 that the new bunk beds "looks like a first class carts on the Orient Express."

Here are the 16 confirmed houseguests for Big Brother 27:

Adrian Rocha

Jimmy Heagerty

Katherine Woodman

Kelly Jorgensen

Vince Panaro

Amy Bingham

Morgan Pope

Lauren Dominique

Keanu Soto

Ava Pearl

Zach Cornell

Cliffton "Will" Williams

Mickey Lee

Ashley Hollis

Rylie Jeffries

Isaiah "Zae" Frederich

Per CBS, there's a professional bull rider in the group, a dungeon master, a lawyer, an aura painter, AI consultant, and an event curator, among others. There will be a total of 17 houseguests in this season of Big Brother, but the 17th is a mystery player to be revealed at the premiere.

The new season will also feature a new segment called Big Brother: Unlocked. It will air every other Friday on CBS starting on July 25, and here's what it's going to be about:

"Former houseguests will share firsthand insights and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition, and give their insider's perspective."

Catch Big Brother 27 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS, starting on the premiere on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Except for the premiere episode, Thursday and Sunday episodes will only be an hour in length going forward, while the Wednesday episode will be 90 minutes long.

