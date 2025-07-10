"Like a haunted house" — Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves details the unique features of Hotel Mystère 

Big Brother season 27 is set to premiere on July 10, 2025, with a new set called Hotel Mystère, featuring hidden messages, secret doors, puzzles, and more. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, uploaded on their YouTube channel on July 9, 2025, host Julie Chen Moonves shed light on some of the unique features of the set and the overall ambiance of the competitive series.

"So, the Big Brother house this year, we're calling it not a house, but a hotel, the Hotel Mystère. So, you know, it feels very, it feels to me, very, like a haunted house, you know, maybe somewhere [like] New Orleans, where you always hear about haunted hotels," Julie said.

The Big Brother host mentioned that the houseguests would need to remain vigilant at all times. She described the atmosphere of the living quarters as a "constant reminder" for them to stay alert and suspicious of their surroundings, suggesting that things would not always be as they appeared.

Julie then spoke about the different parts of Hotel Mystère, explaining how each room and each space had a role to play and would impact the houseguests' gameplay on the show.

More on the features of Big Brother season 27's Hotel Mystère

Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Hotel Mystère had its own "venom lounge," which would receive its venom supply from the houseguests themselves. As for the boxing ring present in the hotel, Julie said that the contestants had to "duke it out" if they wanted to win the CBS show.

"You gotta work it out in there," she added.

The Hotel also featured a Victorian conservatory and a secretive wine cellar. While speaking about the wine cellar, Julie revealed that it contained no alcohol and asked viewers to "expect the unexpected."

Unlike the previous seasons, the houseguests of Big Brother season 27 would be welcomed upon arrival by a display of 75 keys, that "may or may not hold clues to advantages in the game." Reflecting on the unpredictability of the season, Julie guided the cameras to a welcome poster, which, to the naked eye, seemed normal, but enclosed a hidden safe behind it.

On the poster was mentioned a combination that said "VII-V-MM," which meant July 7, 2000, the premiere date of Big Brother.

Julie then showed a set of secret doors that opened into hidden chambers, and portals "to a whole other world, a whole other unexpected twist." When asked about her favorite room, the host said:

"The bunk beds. First of all, we haven't had bunk beds since season 1. We've brought them back, but it feels like you're on like an elegant, first-class train, like, going through Europe. It feels very throwback."

Julie stated that over 100 cameras would monitor the house. She explained that they had to increase the number of cameras to get better surveillance of the bunk beds. While speaking about the 17th mystery guest, Julie said that some would be "upset" and most would be "starstruck."

She was certain that the Big Brother season 27 houseguests would have "strong feelings" toward that person. However, she left it up to the contestants to decide if they wanted to "target" the individual or learn from them. While commenting on the 16 cast members, Julie said:

"There are a lot of good-looking people. So, I am predicting [some showmances], maybe two, maybe three. I already have certain people paired up," she remarked.

The Big Brother host also revealed that "back by popular demand," every other Friday, starting July 25, the network would have Big Brother: Unlocked, where some fan favorites from previous seasons would recap the episodes and also share unaired videos. She added that the show would also have "surprise guests" from week to week.

Lastly, Julie advised the cast members to be flexible, strategic, and in charge of their strengths and personality, in order to make it far into the competition.

Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 10, 2025, only on CBS.

