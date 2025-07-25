Big Brother season 27: Who got evicted in week 2? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on July 24, 2025. The segment featured Amy, Will, and Adrian on the block, whereas the rest deliberated on which player to eliminate from the show. While each attempted to remove themselves from the risk of being sent home, it was Amy who found herself walking out the door after receiving 13 votes in favor of her eviction.Before the live eviction ceremony commenced, the nominees played the BB Blockbuster competition to earn immunity. Adrian outperformed his opponents, leaving Amy and Will as the final two houseguests on the block. While both tried to convince their co-stars to keep them in the show, Will's connections in the house were too strong.As a result, Amy was eliminated with a unanimous vote, while Will rejoined the cast members to compete for the $750,000 cash prize. On her way out, Amy accused Jimmy of being a &quot;snake&quot; and a &quot;liar,&quot; and later told Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves that she knew she did not stand a chance against Will.What led to Amy's elimination from Big Brother season 27? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile discussing who to send home and its potential consequences, Mickey and Morgan debated over who would contribute the most &quot;added value&quot; to their own games if they remained in the Big Brother house.Out of all the nominees, Will was their safest option, as he was not closely tied to anyone or any alliance in the house, which meant that he would not pose a threat to their game even if he stayed. As a result, Morgan and Mickey utilized their time campaigning in his favor, hoping to organize votes to keep the male cast member in the competition.However, their attempts were thwarted when they approached the male cast members, most of whom, including Zach, prioritized focusing on Adrian's safety. Elsewhere, Ashley was not too pleased with the vulnerable spot Amy was in. She wanted her to remain in the contest because both she and Rachel saw her as an asset to their game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the meantime, the Big Brother house held an alliance meeting, during which Jimmy and Rachel argued in Amy's favor. Morgan campaigned for Will, whereas Zach spoke in support of Adrian.Although they were divided on who to eliminate, both Zach and Morgan had one common end goal: to get rid of Amy as soon as possible. That way, they could weaken Rachel's gameplay and pull her close to them. However, Rachel was suspicious of their plans, as she threatened to retaliate if they tried to sabotage her.After the BB Blockbuster, where Adrian earned immunity, Amy and Will campaigned for themselves. Amy did not want to say anything negative about Will, and then appealed to the houseguests to let her stay so she could continue to have fun with them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWill, on the other hand, assured the Big Brother stars that he would let his work &quot;speak for&quot; him, and he would understand their decision if they chose to save Amy over him.Shortly after, the houseguests cast their votes, resulting in a unanimous decision to evict Amy. Her closest allies, Rachel and Ashley, also voted to remove her from the race. Ava, while casting her vote, noted that Amy was &quot;too pure&quot; for the game. While speaking to Julie after her exit, the Big Brother evictee admitted that she knew she would go home because of her alliance with Rachel.Although Rachel voted to evict Amy, she later vowed to avenge her elimination, hinting at more plotting and scheming in the coming episodes. In the closing segment of the episode, the Mastermind bid farewell to his secret accomplice, admitting that it was a &quot;sad day&quot; for him.Big Brother episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.