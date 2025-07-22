Big Brother 27 spoilers: Jimmy's HOH reign goes south, while tensions escalate in the house

Big Brother season 27 is into its second week with Jimmy as the new Head of Household (HOH). He had initially planned to make the most out of his reign as the Head and eliminate his biggest rival, Keanu, from the competition. However, the mysterious powers at play and other dynamics thwarted his plans, compelling him to change and manipulate his strategies.The Live Feeds showed Kelley and Keanu utilizing their Veto powers to remove themselves from the block, ruining Jimmy's game plan. It pushed Jimmy into a corner, as he was forced to nominate other houseguests, who were not as big of a risk as his initial nominees. The turn of events and Jimmy's decisions stirred chaos among the cast members, as many began to question his gameplay.The Big Brother live feeds also showed tensions brewing among the cast members, as Rachel clashed with Ashley, and Zach and Morgan grew increasingly skeptical of Jimmy's intentions. With an elimination looming around the corner, the houseguests deliberated on who they should vote to evict, trying to ensure that their choices would benefit their positions in the competition.Big Brother stars Amy and Will land on the block, while Zach and Morgan discuss strategies View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJimmy's initial nominees were Adrian, Kelley, and Keanu, with a target painted on Keanu's back. However, due to Keanu and Kelley's Veto powers, the two were able to evade the risk of getting eliminated. Keanu's victory came courtesy of season 20 winner Kaycee Clark, whereas Kelley's came after she cashed in her mystery Veto power.As a result, Jimmy replaced Keanu with Amy and Kelley with Will. While the nominees were not in alignment with Jimmy's plans, some of his allies were equally displeased with the turn of events. During a private conversation, Zach and Morgan expressed their disappointment with Jimmy's actions, confessing they did not trust him.Morgan complained that Jimmy had discussed the fifth nominee with other Big Brother cast members and not her, despite being in an alliance with her. Noting how Jimmy acted on his own will, without considering others, she said the competition was slowly turning into the &quot;Jimmy Show.&quot;&quot;I'm sorry, but we signed up for Big Brother! Goodbye,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in their conversation, Zach and Morgan deliberated on who they should nominate. While Zach clarified that he would keep Will and Adrian over Amy, Morgan said that she would vote to keep Amy if Adrian was on the block. She further questioned Zach's loyalty to Adrian, warning him that Adrian would become a tough competitor to beat later in the game.Although Zach understood Morgan's perspective, he said that he respected Adrian's gameplay more than Amy's. Upon hearing that, Morgan reiterated that Big Brother was not about respect.In another segment of the live feeds, Rachel locked horns with Ashley over a conversation about sanitation. When Ashley opened up about how she loved cleaning her bathroom at home, Rachel snapped back at her, saying, &quot;That's funny, because here you don't.&quot; It upset Ashley as she confided in Amy that Rachel could &quot;go next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, the contestants discussed the nominations and who they should vote to evict. Mickey told Morgan that she would keep Amy if she were against Adrian, but not against Will. Morgan chimed in, saying Amy had the numbers in her favor up until Will went up on the block. At the same time, she confessed that she was trying to convince some of the houseguests not to keep Adrian.However, Mickey felt otherwise about Morgan's campaign against Adrian. She mentioned that she would rather have Adrian on the jury than Amy because the latter was &quot;so f***ing emotional.&quot; She also pointed at Amy's alliance with Rachel, noting they could not afford to have the two in the jury.Later, during a conversation with Ava, Mickey confessed that although she had a fondness for Jimmy, she was not pleased with the nominations, especially because she felt that Amy and Will were &quot;best&quot; for her game.With all the variables at play, the consequences of Jimmy's decisions and the houseguests' strategies remain to be seen.Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.