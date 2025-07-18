"My social game" — Big Brother 27 alum Keanu on his biggest strengths

Big Brother season 27 premiered on July 10, 2025, with a diverse lineup of houseguests, each vying to outlast the other in the race to the $750,000 prize money. Among them was Keanu Soto, who said that his ability to make connections with people was his greatest strength. In an interview with Parade, published on July 17, 2025, Keanu shed light on what he thought he was best at.&quot;My strengths are my social my ability to connect with people, so my social game,&quot; he said.However, at the same time, the 33-year-old fitness coach mentioned that he was &quot;no slouch on the physical side of things either.&quot; Keanu was certain that the Big Brother cast members would underestimate his strategic nature and his ability to play the &quot;mental game&quot; by assuming he was only a &quot;physical comp beast.&quot;Keanu added that he would capitalize on their misunderstanding and use his social and physical skills as his strengths in the CBS show. The Big Brother star also shed light on his weaknesses, admitting that he trusted people &quot;way too easily.&quot; Although he liked to believe that he had a &quot;good read on people,&quot; he feared others would take advantage of him if he did not.Big Brother fame Keanu talks about his reasons for participating in the show, his game plan, winning strategy, and more View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen asked about the reason for competing on Big Brother, Keanu said that he wanted to challenge himself. He believed people underestimated TV shows and the contestants' journeys, assuming anyone could do it. However, Keanu stated that he understood what went on behind the screen. Consequently, he joined the show because he believed that he &quot;would do exceptionally well.&quot;The Big Brother star claimed that he had what it took to win the contest. Reflecting on his chances of winning the CBS show, Keanu said:&quot;I’m going to be the one to win, because I can tell you right now I want it more than everybody else. I know everybody’s going to say that, but man, I feel like I have a complete game.&quot;The cast member was certain that with his social and physical gameplay, he was fit to outlast every contestant on the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for his strategy, Keanu said that he wanted to focus on his strengths and use them to his advantage as much as possible. Keanu stated that his ability to connect with people was the best tool he brought with him. He proceeded to recall the gameplay of Big Brother season 22 runner-up Enzo, noting that his &quot;social game&quot; took him far into the competition.However, Keanu explained that, unlike Enzo, who only banked on the social aspect of the game, he was a &quot;complete package,&quot; who posed a physical threat to his competitors as well.&quot;And when it comes time to be one-on-one, that’s when I’m gonna I’m gonna pounce, and I’m gonna show my true ability, my true form, if you will,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Big Brother star believed he was the one to watch out for this season because he could outperform his co-stars in challenges, winning advantages for himself. However, he mentioned that he would not give away all his cards right at the beginning, saying people who played &quot;too hard&quot; from the start ended up &quot;getting the boot.&quot; Keanu added that he was capable of being &quot;very low-key and slick.&quot;When asked about being involved in a potential showmance, Keanu dismissed the idea, saying he was &quot;Team Nomance.&quot; He wanted to focus primarily on the $750,000 prize money, so he did not want &quot;an Achilles heel.&quot;Despite his intentions to stay low, according to the live feeds, after the first week's elimination, Keanu had painted a target on his back. Jimmy was revealed to be the new Head of Household and shown considering nominating Keanu for the upcoming elimination alongside Kelley and Adrian.Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.