  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "My social game" — Big Brother 27 alum Keanu on his biggest strengths

"My social game" — Big Brother 27 alum Keanu on his biggest strengths

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 18, 2025 17:39 GMT
Keanu from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)
Keanu from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 premiered on July 10, 2025, with a diverse lineup of houseguests, each vying to outlast the other in the race to the $750,000 prize money. Among them was Keanu Soto, who said that his ability to make connections with people was his greatest strength. In an interview with Parade, published on July 17, 2025, Keanu shed light on what he thought he was best at.

Ad
"My strengths are my social my ability to connect with people, so my social game," he said.

However, at the same time, the 33-year-old fitness coach mentioned that he was "no slouch on the physical side of things either." Keanu was certain that the Big Brother cast members would underestimate his strategic nature and his ability to play the "mental game" by assuming he was only a "physical comp beast."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Keanu added that he would capitalize on their misunderstanding and use his social and physical skills as his strengths in the CBS show. The Big Brother star also shed light on his weaknesses, admitting that he trusted people "way too easily." Although he liked to believe that he had a "good read on people," he feared others would take advantage of him if he did not.

Big Brother fame Keanu talks about his reasons for participating in the show, his game plan, winning strategy, and more

Ad

When asked about the reason for competing on Big Brother, Keanu said that he wanted to challenge himself. He believed people underestimated TV shows and the contestants' journeys, assuming anyone could do it. However, Keanu stated that he understood what went on behind the screen. Consequently, he joined the show because he believed that he "would do exceptionally well."

The Big Brother star claimed that he had what it took to win the contest. Reflecting on his chances of winning the CBS show, Keanu said:

Ad
"I’m going to be the one to win, because I can tell you right now I want it more than everybody else. I know everybody’s going to say that, but man, I feel like I have a complete game."

The cast member was certain that with his social and physical gameplay, he was fit to outlast every contestant on the show.

Ad
Ad

As for his strategy, Keanu said that he wanted to focus on his strengths and use them to his advantage as much as possible. Keanu stated that his ability to connect with people was the best tool he brought with him. He proceeded to recall the gameplay of Big Brother season 22 runner-up Enzo, noting that his "social game" took him far into the competition.

However, Keanu explained that, unlike Enzo, who only banked on the social aspect of the game, he was a "complete package," who posed a physical threat to his competitors as well.

Ad
"And when it comes time to be one-on-one, that’s when I’m gonna I’m gonna pounce, and I’m gonna show my true ability, my true form, if you will," he added.
Ad

The Big Brother star believed he was the one to watch out for this season because he could outperform his co-stars in challenges, winning advantages for himself. However, he mentioned that he would not give away all his cards right at the beginning, saying people who played "too hard" from the start ended up "getting the boot." Keanu added that he was capable of being "very low-key and slick."

When asked about being involved in a potential showmance, Keanu dismissed the idea, saying he was "Team Nomance." He wanted to focus primarily on the $750,000 prize money, so he did not want "an Achilles heel."

Ad

Despite his intentions to stay low, according to the live feeds, after the first week's elimination, Keanu had painted a target on his back. Jimmy was revealed to be the new Head of Household and shown considering nominating Keanu for the upcoming elimination alongside Kelley and Adrian.

Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications