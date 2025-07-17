Why is Big Brother contestant Isaiah “Zae” Frederich being criticized? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 started on July 10, 2025. The initial episodes gave an insight into the 16 houseguests of the season. In the first week after the premiere, new episodes aired only on Thursdays and Sundays, not on Wednesdays. CBS began sharing the live feeds from the Big Brother house from the very beginning of the season.

Ad

During a live stream, in a game of chess between Isaiah "Zae" Frederich and Keanu, the former used the R-word, an ableist slur. Although he quickly regretted saying the word, Keanu thought he was lucky because it was nighttime and fewer people were watching. However, clips of Zae using the word started spreading online, and fans criticized him for being insensitive.

What did Isaiah "Zae" Frederich say on Big Brother season 27 live feeds?

While new episodes of Big Brother season 27 aired only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, the live feed from the house was available 24/7. Isaiah was caught saying something offensive while playing chess with his co-contestant, Keanu, on the live feeds.

Ad

Trending

"Oh sh*t. I'm a f**king re****," he said.

Ad

The very next moment, he realized he shouldn't have used the word, especially on national television. Keanu agreed and asked loudly if the live feeds were on, unaware that fans had already seen the moment. Zae then shared that it was one of the words he was working on not using in his vocabulary, and both of them laughed.

"I think you're good … you’re lucky it's late," Keanu said.

Ad

They took the moment in a lighthearted way, but some Big Brother fans found it highly insensitive. They went to X and other social media platforms to criticize Zae for using the ableist slur. One person said,

"Zae saying this after saying the R word is insane, that means there’s worse words that are actively a part of his vocabulary…"

The topic was widely discussed, appearing in fan forums, social media, and various publications. While most people thought the word was offensive, some believed it was used more casually than other slurs, so it wasn't as serious. For example, one netizen wrote,

Ad

HelarqueZ @helhelhelarquez LINK I think it’s time to admit that “Re****” isn’t a real slur and we all say it with our friends. Say it with me, Zae did nothing wrong! #bb27

Ad

While the video of Zae saying it gained traction on the internet, some fans also compared it to Luke Valentine's N-word scandal that occurred in 2023. The houseguest was asked to leave Big Brother season 25 because he was caught using the N-word on the live feeds.

"Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct, and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house," read a statement by CBS.

Ad

An article at Special Olympics explained why the use of the R-word was wrong and why some people believed it was okay to use. It said that the slur was hurtful because it was originally created to describe people with intellectual disabilities. However, over time, people began using it as an insult in everyday language. The article stated that using the term promoted societal exclusion and was hurtful to people with intellectual disabilities.

Ad

For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram handle, @bigbrothercbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More