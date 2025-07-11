What do Liz and Julia, the identical twins from Big Brother season 17 do now? Details explored

Season 17 of Big Brother came out in June 2015, primarily centering around identical twins Liz and Julia. The twins were known for fooling their co-contestants, as they would switch places in the Big Brother house.

Ad

After a point in the season, it was eventually revealed to the contestants that Liz and Julia were actually identical twins. Following the revelation, they were both integrated into the game and played as individual players. Liz went on to become the finalist of the season and won the runner-up position and the $50,000 that came with it, while Julia was eliminated in the 6th place and became a juror for the season.

Ad

Trending

With the newest season 27 of Big Brother out on July 10, 2025, fans of the show are wondering what the sisters have been upto since they left the show in season 17. Liz and Julia work together on their own company called the TreHouse. They sell magic mushrooms and cannabis edibles and candies, along with gummies made out of them.

More on Big Brother season 17 twins Liz and Julia Nolan's current lives

Liz and Julia from Big Brother season 17 have updated Instagram accounts and a promotional Instagram account for their brand TreHouse. Besides coming up with products, i.e., their gummies, chocolates, and desserts, TreHouse also hosts events and pop-ups where they sell their products and merchandise.

Ad

Ad

TreHouse exhibits a vibrant colour scheme, with psychedelic prints on its packaging and decor. They also have a magic mushroom microdose blend of chocolates, vapes, gummies, calming hemp syrups, Delta 9 syrups for oral consumption of cannabis, ice cream cakes, and much more.

The chocolates feature flavours such as chocolate, peanut butter, cookies and cream, among others, while the gummies come in flavours such as blue raspberry, sour apple, sour tropical, sour grape, etc. Some of their merchandise includes psychedelic print skateboards, caps, mushroom-shaped jars, lighters, grinders, and more.

Ad

The identical twins from Big Brother also host demo days and promotional events at events, pop-up streets, shops, and cafes, wherever it's legal to sell their stuff. However, as of now they don't have an online portal where customers could order products from.

Ad

The twins maintain their presence on social media. Liz's personal Instagram account has 105K followers and has pictures of her travels and promotional posts of her business. Liz also features pictures of her playing golf, going to flea markets, and dressing up.

On Julia's Instagram, she has more than 90K followers. She posts several pictures with her sister, while also posting pictures of her tropical getaways.

For more updates on identical twins, Liz and Julia from Big Brother season 17, fans can follow their respective official Instagram accounts, @liznolan and @julianolan. Fans wanting to check out their brand can follow their Instagram page, @trehousetwins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More