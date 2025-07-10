Where is Big Brother season 26 winner Chelsie Baham now? Details explored

Big Brother season 26 finale, which aired on CBS on October 13, 2024, crowned Chelsie Baham as the winner, earning her the grand prize of $750,000. She was introduced as one of the house guests competing in several challenges, throughout several weeks seeking to last to the end.
With season 27 premiering on July 10, it's been over eight months since the finale of Big Brother season 26. According to Chelsie's Instagram page, she is currently expanding her roles as a transformational keynote speaker, leadership strategist, and identity coach.
She is trying to use her Big Brother fame to reach more people than before to help them with her impactful talks.
Big Brother season 26 winner Chelsie Baham says her life has completely flipped upside down since her win
In an interview with Don't Blame Char, published on June 7, 2025, Big Brother season 26 winner Chelsie Baham reflected on her journey on the show, the challenges she faced, and what was next for her.
First, Chelsea was asked how her life changed immediately after winning Big Brother 26, and what was currently going on in her life. In response, she shared that her life "completely flipped upside down" since winning her season.
Before the show, she worked at her local church and lived a quiet, low-profile life in Rancho Cucamonga. However, after coming out, she said she’s been traveling constantly and is rarely ever home.
Chelsie further noted that her Big Brother season 26 fame allowed her to expand her reach to help more people through her career as a keynote speaker.
"So many doors have opened post the show that I've stepped into. So it's the same me, just a completely different life that I've been living. I've always said, even before the show, I still want to reach the next generation. I still want to do what I've been called to do. I just think Big Brother has expanded my stage and my stadium in which I do it," she said.
The Big Brother season 26 winner continued:
"So it's just put me in places that I don't think I would have been in prior to that and stretch me. I kind of have to be pushed to go on Big Brother. So it's just been a season of stepping out of my comfort zone and I'm now reaching more people than I ever thought I would prior to Big Brother".
When asked what her biggest motivation was to join Big Brother, Chelsie said that she wanted to tap into her potential. She shared that she always felt she had "more" in her than what she was doing.
She believes that she was living a comfortable life before the show and felt that she was "meant to do more" in the world. However, she noted that coming into the show reignited her competitive nature as an athlete, and it pushed her to her best.
"So I've been athlete my whole life. So secretly, when I get to any season of life where I feel too comfortable, I start to ask myself, "OK, how can I level up in my life?" So that was my motivation; me, myself and I. I was like, "How do I top myself? What else is there out there that I can explore and do?' And Big Brother was that thing. And I'm excited that I said yes to it," she explained.
Big Brother season 27 will premiere every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS starting July 10, 2025. Fans can also watch Big Brother season 26 on Paramount.