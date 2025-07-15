Big Brother season 27 premiered with a 90-minute special episode on July 10, 2025. It introduced The Mastermind, who, like last season's AI bot Ainsley, is designed to make the game harder for the contestants to navigate. The episode also introduced the 16 houseguests who will make up the season.

Among them was Katherine Woodman, who stood out to viewers at home with her gameplay. In a pre-season interview for Big Brother season 27, posted by John Powell's Reality Roundup YouTube channel on July 8 ahead of the season premiere, Katherine shared her thoughts on showmances.

"I think a showmance this summer is something that I could be open to," she shared.

Beyond talking about showmances and how she might engage in one, Katherine also revealed the strategies she planned to use in the game. She believed that her Public Relations degree would help her manipulate people to her advantage.

What is Big Brother contestant Katherine's opinion about showmances?

In her pre-season interview, Katherine spoke about her strategy for staying in the game and the gameplay she planned to adopt to win. She also revealed her strengths and weaknesses and how she was going to use them to her advantage.

When asked about her thoughts on showmances inside the Big Brother house, she said she was open to them but wasn't going to actively seek one out.

"I think if I can find a way to have a little bit of extra fun for maybe a week or two, I'll do that," Katherine said.

She added that she didn't see herself getting into a showmance that would last her entire gameplay, throughout the season, like some people do. She also stated that she would be perceived as either a hero or a villain based on the people she surrounded herself with.

"I think I can crush my enemies" — Big Brother star Katherine shares the strategies of her gameplay

In the pre-season interview, Katherine shared the various things she was going to use to skew the game in her favor.

"I think I can crush my enemies potentially by once again just them underestimating me," she said.

She explained that she would play in a way that nobody suspects her of going behind someone's back or making deceiving moves. She added that she was a bit manipulative and could convince people that her ideas were their ideas. She also shared that a big part of her gameplay would be making people believe she was "extremely trusting."

Katherine mentioned that she worked as a waitress outside the game, so she knew how to cater to people's needs all the time and how to keep a straight face even when she didn't like them. She shared that she had a degree in public relations, so she knew how to form a narrative and "twist things."

She added that she would draw on her childhood experiences, the knowledge she gathered in college, and her people-reading skills. Woodman said her strategy was to try being friends with everyone and penetrate most groups that were forming from the get-go.

She believed this approach would keep her off the chopping block because people would see her as someone familiar and approachable rather than someone they didn't know.

For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram handle, @bigbrothercbs.

