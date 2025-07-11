What happened when Julie Chen Moonves was kidnapped on Big Brother season 27? Details explored 

The much-awaited season 27 of Big Brother finally premiered on July 10. The coveted premiere introduced a new bunch of houseguests who are ready to try their luck and put whatever they have got to win the $750,000 prize money.

In the first episode, host Julie Chen Moonves entered the house, but a sudden blackout occurred. When the lights came back on, she was missing, and only her shoe was left behind, hinting that she had been taken.

It was revealed that a character called The Mastermind was behind her disappearance. The Mastermind, similar to last season's AI bot Ainsley, would control the challenges and create obstacles for the houseguests. Along with Julie, the Head of Household relic also went missing, and the contestants now had to find it.

After working in two teams, Zach found Julie while Jimmy found the Head of Household relic. The former was awarded $10,000 while the latter picked four contestants for an HOH competition.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves' kidnapping and what happened after

After the Big Brother houseguests got acquainted with each other, Julie summoned them to the living room of the Big Brother house. She said that there were secrets that hid behind the walls of the house and pointed to the Head of Household relic, placed on the shelf.

Meanwhile, the countdown clock, which had been going off since the houseguests entered the house, finally clocked zero, and the lights turned off. When the lights turned on, the Head of the Household relic on the shelf was nowhere to be seen, nor was Julie. One of her shoes was left behind, which indicated that someone had taken her.

Then came out the Mastermind, a character who was red in color and had big eyes. He admitted to kidnapping Julie. The telephone rang that very moment, and when the houseguests picked it up, it was Julie. She instructed them to divide themselves into two groups, one of which would find her and the other would try to find the Head of Household relic.

Adrian, Amy, Ava, Lauren, Mickey, Rylie, Vince, and Zach were on the first team, and they intended to find Julie. For that, they had to solve a bridge puzzle that had eight doors. Each door had a clue about what Julie was wearing when they saw her sometime ago, and the contestants had to correctly guess to get Julie out.

Rylie and Mickey dipped out because they didn't want to be seen as a challenge threat, especially when the season had just started. It is Zach who bags the win on this one as he finds Julie after opening the correct door.

Meanwhile, the other Big Brother team, which was trying to find the missing Head of Household relic, had to go through another grueling challenge. The Mastermind had hidden the relic among other effigies that looked exactly like it.

The contestants had to correctly identify which one of them was the real one. If they pick up the wrong one, they would lose the challenge and fall through a trap door.

To help them find the relic better, there were clues scattered around the house, which they had to decipher to use them. Morgan dipped out on this one because, like Rylie and Mickey, she didn't want to be an active participant yet.

Keanu, Kelley, Zae, Will, Morgan, and Katherine fell through the trap door because they chose the wrong relic. Jimmy emerged victorious, having been confident about his choice.

For discovering where Julie was, Zach was awarded $10,000, while Jimmy got the chance to name four Big Brother contestants to send to the season's first Head of Household competition. After asking around the house if people were willing to compete, Jimmy named himself, Vince, Ashley, and Adrian. Vince won and was named the first Head of Household of the season.

For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @bigbrothercbs.

