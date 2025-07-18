  • home icon
Big Brother spoilers: Who won HOH tonight? Details explored

By Raina Saha
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:17 GMT
Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 aired its latest segment on July 17, 2025, which featured its first eviction with Zae being sent home. Soon after the episode ended, the live feeds returned to reveal that Jimmy Heagerty had won the week two Head of Household (HOH) competition. The challenge was the Black Box game, in which contestants had to look for objects in the dark.

The live feeds also revealed Jimmy contemplating nominating Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian for the next elimination, with his focus on Keanu. However, the HOH would not be in complete control this week as three new powers were introduced into the game. Mickey had won the takeover power, which she could use to secretly overthrow the HOH.

Kelley had won a chance to win a second Power of Veto (POV). However, she had to win a contest to earn it. Meanwhile, Keanu's power allowed him to double his chances of winning the POV. Additionally, Zach still had his $10,000 earnings from the premiere night, which he could use to remove himself from the block in case he was nominated.

With all the variables in play, the Big Brother HOH, Jimmy, felt uncertain about his next step because his efforts could go to waste if the cast members with the added powers decided to overrule his decisions.

Big Brother's newest HOH, Jimmy, receives a letter from his sister

After winning the competition, Jimmy welcomed the houseguests into his HOH room, where he found a letter from his sister. Jimmy's sister wrote about how much she missed him, adding that his absence was unmissable since he was "such a comforting part of every week." However, she said she was proud of who he was and happy that the world could see how "beautiful" he was as a person.

"You have this way of people, making people feel connected to you, no matter how far away you are. And I know I'm not the only one who feels that way. Even from a distance, I can still feel your energy, your warmth, and your presence," the letter read.
Jimmy's sister continued to appreciate him and wished him well on his journey on Big Brother. Soon after, the HOH checked the food in his refrigerator, stocked especially for him, saying that the privilege felt like it was "the Hunger Games up in here."

Shortly after, Jimmy sat down with Morgan and Zach to discuss the additional powers introduced in the game. He mentioned that he was aware Kelley had won a chance to earn the Power of Veto because he had seen her win it.

Upon hearing this, Zach warned Jimmy about Keanu's motives, expressing his suspicion that Keanu had an extra advantage. However, Zach believed Keanu might be lying about it because he assumed he would be nominated. Morgan chimed in, saying that he and many others wanted Keanu out of the competition. As a result, he hoped no one would use their powers to change the nominations.

While Jimmy wondered if someone would even be given such a power, Morgan stated that such cases were not unprecedented on Big Brother. Jimmy later discussed Keanu's tactics, telling his co-stars that he purposely planted a piece of clothing in every room, so he could go around and listen to conversations.

When Jimmy wondered if Keanu saw himself as the "mastermind," Morgan remarked that he believed he played the game better than Jimmy.

Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.

Raina Saha

