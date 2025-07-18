"Farm kid grit" — Big Brother star Kelley on why she believes she can win the show

Kelley Jorgensen is a current houseguest on season 27 of Big Brother. She recently spoke to Parade about her game plan and the reason why she thinks she can win the show. In the interview, published on July 17, 2025, Kelley compared her strategy to her upbringing on a farm, saying it was what gave her the resilience to survive and outlast the competition.

"Listen. I’m gonna be the one to win Big Brother because I’m a farm kid and I have farm kid grit back on the farm," Kelley said.

The 29-year-old web designer from Burbank, South Dakota, added that for her, there was "no such thing as 'I'm tired of this task' and 'I'm done with it.'" Kelley stated that her life experiences had trained her to persevere and not just give up when faced with challenging situations.

Consequently, she believed she could use her grit and willpower to overcome the hurdles in the Big Brother house. She said she would be a "farm kid" and do whatever was needed to advance in the competition and walk away with the $750,000 cash prize.

Big Brother star Kelley shares how her life prepared her for the show, her greatest strengths, and more

While shedding light on her life in the outside world, Kelley shared that she was a "solo traveler," and had traveled to 42 countries, in addition to visiting all 50 U.S. states and "half of Mexico." Kelley mentioned that she stayed in hostels during her travels, which made her "good with communal living," as well as sharing a kitchen and a bathroom with strangers.

According to Kelley, her travels to unknown places and experience living in hostels equipped her for the conditions of the Big Brother house, where she had to share bunk beds with complete strangers.

"This is second nature to me. This is going to be great," she added.

The houseguest further mentioned that she grew up in a "super small town," with not more than 50 families. Additionally, she graduated with the same set of students she had started school with. Having spent 13 years with the same group in the "same building," Kelley said she had become habituated to "being locked in a room." As a result, Kelley saw Big Brother as a "perfect" space for her.

While speaking about her greatest strengths, she noted that her social skills and "ability to read people" were qualities she took pride in. However, on the downside, she revealed that she was not "super competitive."

"Not that that’s going to stop me from winning, of course, but not super competitive, and I need to win this thing. I’m also very clumsy, so I have a feeling competitions are not going to be my strong suit," she remarked.

On a different note, Kelley said that she wanted to keep her profession a secret from her co-stars. She elaborated that she had a "couple really successful businesses" running, which she did not wish her castmates to know. As a result, she said she would downplay it as much as she could. Additionally, Kelley did not want them to know she was an avid traveler.

While discussing her strategy to outperform her competitors, Kelley said she would "kill them with kindness."

"I’m gonna bring to the show this weird, quirky energy. I’m gonna be everyone’s hype woman. I’m here to hype up all my houseguests. And I’m gonna be everyone’s friend," the Big Brother star stated.

Consequently, Kelley's strategy was "no plan at all." She only wished to lie low for the first few weeks and eventually reach the finish line.

However, the contestant's strategy went up in flames when she voluntarily stepped on the chopping block in the first week after Ashley removed herself from danger using the Power of Veto. Kelley made a final two pact with Head of Household Vince, and sacrificed her position in the game, only to regret her decision soon after.

Luckily, in the July 17 episode, Kelley won the BB Blockbuster competition, secured immunity, and returned to the game. However, that was not the case for Zae, who was sent home with nine votes in his name.

Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.

