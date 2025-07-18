Which cast member exited the Big Brother season 27 house after week 1? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 saw its first live elimination, which ended the journey of one houseguest after the first week, marking a significant shift in the house's dynamics. Isaiah "Zae" Frederich became the first cast member to be evicted from the CBS show, as he failed to convince his co-stars to keep him in the race. With a 9-5 vote, Zae was sent home, while his opponent, Amy, was saved.

The Head of Household for the first week, Vince, had initially nominated Ashley, Zae, and Amy for elimination. However, Ashley removed herself from the chopping block after winning the Power of Veto. Vince then replaced her with his closest ally, Kelley, hoping to keep their alliance a secret.

The three nominees then participated in the BB Blockbuster competition in the July 17 episode of Big Brother, as a last chance to remove themselves from the risk of being eliminated. However, only one could win the contest. Zae failed to secure immunity and thus ended up on the chopping block, which ultimately resulted in his eviction from the house.

What did Zae say during his campaign speech on Big Brother season 27?

Ahead of the live eviction, Zae locked horns with Rachel, who was under the impression that Zae would target her if he won Head of Household later on. As a result, she warned him against "coming for the queen" because he might be beheaded. Although he apologized to her in the storage room later on, Rachel remained unconvinced.

Consequently, Zae was aware of the target on his back and knew he had to make his way out of the chopping block by winning immunity in the BB Blockbuster competition. However, he failed to meet his expectations. To win immunity, the contestants had to complete a race to unscramble four words that formed a clue, directing them to collect an item in the room.

Kelley outperformed Amy and Zae, removing herself from the risk of being sent home. Before the unsafe duo headed to the elimination ceremony, they gave one last campaign speech to convince their Big Brother co-stars to save them. Amy mentioned that Zae was "more of a competitor" who would work against everyone, whereas she was "honest to a fault."

Zae chimed in, alerting the houseguests that Amy was a "second vote for Rachel." He encouraged the cast members to vote against Amy so they could break her alliance with Rachel and take down the former winner of Big Brother.

With the campaign speeches out of the way, the houseguests started casting their votes. Rachel, while casting hers, said:

"Hi Julie, you look amazing. I happily vote to evict Zae, and I hope I get to slam the door on his way out of this house."

Rylie, Jimmy, Morgan, Ashley, Mickey, Ava, Katherine, and Lauren followed suit, casting their votes against Zae. Meanwhile, Kelly, Zach, Adrian, Keanu, and Will voted against Amy. With nine votes in his name, Zae was eliminated from the competition show.

After he exited the Big Brother house and sat with host Julie Chen Moonves, he learned that his ally Rylie had voted to evict him. He was equally surprised to find out that Amy was the Mastermind's accomplice. Despite being the first boot of the series, Zae remained optimistic, calling his 17th-place run on the show a unique experience.

Earlier in the series, the live feeds caught Zae using an ableist slur while playing a game with Keanu. Although he immediately realized his mistake, noting he should not have used the word, his comment sparked outrage among netizens.

Big Brother season 27 is available to stream on Paramount+.

