What days is Big Brother on? Episode schedule explored

Big Brother season 27 premiered on Thursday, July 10, 2025, featuring 16 new houseguests checking into the Hotel Mystère for "A Summer of Mystery." It featured Rachel Reilly, the winner of season 13, joining the cast as the 17th houseguest, only to be revealed that she was actually the 16th contestant, and that a secret Mastermind accomplice was concealed among the players.

Like past seasons, Big Brother episodes for Season 27 will release every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8/7c. Additionally, the CBS show will air Big Brother: Unlocked every other Friday, where viewers can watch alums recap the whole week and share exclusive and unaired footage from the episodes.

For streaming platforms, fans of the show can stream the reality TV series on Paramount Plus. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming platform to enjoy the show. However, Paramount Plus does offer a free trial to interested customers, allowing them to browse the platform before committing to it.

The official synopsis of the CBS show reads:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 112 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24/7."

More on the episode schedule of Big Brother season 27

On July 10, 2025, the CBS show released the first of two episodes of the premiere week. The second episode will release on Sunday, July 13. Like episode 1, the second episode will also run for 90 minutes. It will be broadcast on CBS and will later be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

After the premiere week, regular episodes will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Wednesday segments will air for 90 minutes from 8 to 9:30 PM ET/delayed PT. However, the Thursday and Sunday segments will run for an hour, meaning they will conclude at 9 PM ET.

Following the pattern of past seasons, Thursdays will feature the eviction ceremony, in which one participant will be eliminated from the race for the $750,000 cash prize and the title of the winner. On Wednesdays, the houseguests will participate in the Power of Veto competition and ceremony.

Meanwhile, nominations for upcoming eliminations will take place on Sundays. The Head of Household (HOH) competition will be conducted during Thursday or Sunday episodes. Episode 1 of Big Brother season 27, which aired on Thursday, saw the houseguests compete in the HOH competition. Vince Panaro emerged victorious and now has to nominate three contestants for eviction.

In episode 2, set to air on Sunday, Vince will announce the names of the nominees, who will then compete in the BB AI Arena, renamed this year as BB Blockbuster, to remove themselves from the chopping block. The winner of the challenge will earn immunity, while the remaining two will face their fate.

In addition, Big Brother season 27 will air a new series on Fridays, called Big Brother: Unlocked. It was brought by popular demand and will feature alumni and All-Stars discussing the episodes, taking interviews, and sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The series will premiere on July 25 and then continue airing on August 8 and 22, as well as on September 5, 19, and 26, exclusively on CBS and Paramount Plus.

As for the live feeds, they will commence at 12:30 AM ET/9:30 PM PT on Monday, July 14 or Sunday, July 13. It follows the trend from previous years and will air at the same time, unless the feed faces a technical difficulty or an unavoidable situation inside the house.

Follow Big Brother's official Instagram account, @bigbrothercbs, for more updates.

