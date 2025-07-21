Big Brother season 27 episode 5 recap: A new HOH is crowned

Big Brother season 27 returned with a new episode on July 20, 2025. The segment began after Zae Frederich's elimination, marking a significant shift in dynamics. His elimination left the remaining 16 players reflecting on their decisions, while reconsidering their allies at the same time. The hour-long Sunday episode also featured the house getting its second Head of Household (HOH). The participants competed in a challenging HOH competition to secure the advantageous position of the head. While one emerged victorious, some of the other contenders were given secret powers that could be used later in the show. Those additional perks not only put the HOH in a difficult position but also posed a threat to every player's game plans. The Big Brother episode also showed some of the cast members deliberating their friendships and alliances, reflecting on the latest elimination and its consequences. What happened in episode 5 of Big Brother season 27? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the previous Big Brother episode, Zae was evicted from the house with nine votes in favor of his eviction. Although he was sent home, there were five votes in favor of Amy's elimination, too. The numbers confused many houseguests, as they wondered why the verdict was not in unison.Rylie admitted to the women of the house that he had joined them to save Amy. However, at the same time, he mentioned that it left the men confused about where the fifth vote to save Zae came from. In the meantime, Will told Keanu that he was the fifth vote to save Zae, not Kelley. However, Keanu refused to believe him. As a result, he went around the Big Brother house, asking who voted for which contestant. It bothered Adrian, especially because Keanu was incorrectly concluding that Will was being dishonest. When Will tried to clear his name, Adrian advised him not to, fearing it would divide the men's group and empower the women's majority. Soon after, alarms started to blare, and a police bulletin informed the Big Brother houseguests that the Mastermind had broken into the house and stolen the HOH key and three mystery powers. Consequently, they had to participate in an HOH competition to retrieve the lost key. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe contestants had to track down items in pitch black sewers to either win the HOH title or one of the three mystery powers. As the challenge started, the cast members crawled through muddy tunnels and searched through packing boxes to find four uniquely shaped artifacts representing four powers.While Jimmy claimed the HOH key, Keanu found the Mystery Competitor power, Mickey the HOH Interrogation, and Kelley the Mystery Veto. While the additional powers were meant to be a secret, Zach heard Mickey claiming hers, while Jimmy admitted seeing Kelley secure hers. Jimmy, the new HOH, went around the Big Brother house investigating, eager to learn who had the powers. Keanu lied to him and said that he had the power to bring in a former houseguest to compete alongside him in the Power of Veto competition at any point before the jury. The only person who knew about the true nature of his power was Kelley.In another segment of the Big Brother episode, Kelley confided in Jimmy about her power, hoping to build a rapport with him. However, it only added to his suspicion that Kelley and Keanu were allies. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Kelley's power allowed her to change the nominations after a Veto meeting by playing a solo competition for the chance to earn a second Veto, Mickey's power allowed her to anonymously overthrow the HOH and take over their powers. However, it would provide the dethroned HOH to interrogate the Big Brother houseguests and make a single guess at who stole their position. However, Kelley could not activate her power until after the jury began. Meanwhile, Mickey's power had to be used before the start of the jury.With all the variables at play, Jimmy devised a plan to nominate Kelley as a pawn. He explained to her that his main target was Keanu. Kelley approved the plan, noting that she would be able to take herself off in the BB Blockbuster again. Jimmy then approached Adrian as a second pawn, confident he would have enough votes to stay against Keanu.Toward the end of the Big Brother episode, Jimmy nominated Kelley, Adrian, and Keanu for eviction.Big Brother episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.