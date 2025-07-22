Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother season 27 week 2? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 episode 5 was released on July 20. It saw Jimmy becoming the Head of Household after winning a challenge. During the challenge, Keanu also won the power to invite a Mystery Competitor to play any one Power of Veto before the jury round began. Mickey won the power of HoH Interrogation, while Kelley bagged the power of Mystery Veto. At the end of the episode, Jimmy ended up nominating Kelley, Adrian, and Keanu. According to what he said, he nominated the former two as pawns to eliminate Keanu. The next episode will feature the Power of Veto competition between these three contestants. However, the live feeds of the season have already revealed much of the upcoming episode. Keanu brought Kaycee Clark from season 20 to compete on his behalf, and she, being a strong competitor, won the Power of Veto, which went to Keanu. With Keanu out of the chopping block, Jimmy nominated Amy. How Keanu won the Power of Veto competition in Big Brother season 27 week 2 Keanu bagged the power of Mystery Veto only in the previous episode. It meant that he could invite any player from the previous seasons of Big Brother to compete in the Power of Veto competition on his behalf. With the target on his back and Kelley and Adrian playing as pawns, Keanu decided to yield his power. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe invited Kaycee Clark from Big Brother season 20 to play the competition on his behalf. His decision proved fruitful as the alum won the challenge for him and secured him the coveted veto. She tanked the competition against Kelley, who was trying to win the Veto herself in an attempt not to get evicted because her stepping up to be a pawn had taken an unexpected turn. However, she had another choice. The previous episode saw her bagging the power of Mystery Veto. This meant that she could use her power to compete in a solo competition. If she won, she could nominate someone else in her place and could save herself from the voting ceremony. After Kaycee won the Power of Veto for Keanu, Jimmy nominated Amy in his place. Before nominating her, Keanu faced the dilemma of choosing between her and Will, but he went with the former because she was on the chopping block the week before, so she was a better choice. What happened in Big Brother season 27 episode 5? The powers won by Keanu, Kelley, and Mickey weren't known to anyone because these contestants wanted to use them to save themselves if someone went against them. However, Jimmy had guessed that Kelley had some kind of power. He believed that she was working with his target, Keanu, so he decided to put her up as a pawn. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKelley was okay to be the pawn because she had the power of Mystery Veto. She also reassured Jimmy that she would be able to save herself from the eviction. Jimmy also thought of nominating Riley or Lauren because he wanted to get a strong contender out, but he went with Adrian because he knew the house sided with Adrian. With Kelley and Adrian out of the chopping block, Jimmy thought Keanu would get eliminated. However, the twists in the competition worked against his foresight, and Keanu was saved first. Now it is for the fans to see how Kelley does in her solo competition and who she nominates in her place. For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram handle, @bigbrothercbs.