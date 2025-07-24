Big Brother champions Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur announced as hosts of new spin-off, Unlocked

Big Brother's new biweekly series, Big Brother: Unlocked, will be hosted by season 16 champion Derrick Levasseur and season 24 winner Taylor Hale. On July 22, 2025, CBS released an official statement regarding the spin-off, adding that Taylor and Derrick would &quot;guide viewers through never-before-seen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments&quot; from inside the house.Big Brother: Unlocked, set to premiere on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, will offer &quot;an insider look&quot; at season 27. It will air every other week on CBS and stream on Paramount+.&quot;The insider look will feature BB fan-favorite houseguests, mystery celebrity guests, never-before-seen footage, and recurring segments including BB Fantasy Draft and Big Move/Bad Move and Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy,&quot; the statement read.The Big Brother spin-off will offer viewers an added episode to watch after the Wednesday and Thursday episodes of the main series.More details on the new panel show, Big Brother: Unlocked View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to CBS's statement, Taylor and Derrick will not be alone. Throughout the five-episode run, the pair will be joined by guests ranging from previous houseguests to &quot;mystery&quot; celebrities, who will &quot;break down the drama&quot; and deliver exclusive insights.Viewers need to keep an eye on Big Brother's official Instagram account (@bigbrothercbs), as clues to the identities of the mystery celebrities and other guests will be shared there for fans to work on.The CBS show followed a similar pattern when teasing Rachel Reilly's entry into the season 27 house. Fans of the show followed the clues and hints, sharing their guesses until her identity was revealed during the premiere. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBig Brother: Unlocked host Derrick is a police sergeant who went undercover in the BB house back in season 16. He quickly rose to fame due to his dominant performance throughout the season, becoming a fan-favorite contestant on the show.His season held a four-person nomination each week, as part of the Battle of the Block twist, which posed a greater threat to the houseguests' position on the show. However, with his strategic gameplay, Derrick avoided being nominated until the finale night, where he walked away with the winner's title.Derrick recently appeared on season 3 of The Traitors, where he was murdered and thus eliminated by fellow Big Brother alum Danielle Reyes.On the other hand, Taylor, the winner of season 24, became an immediate target during her run on the CBS show. She was on the verge of getting sent home, as several houseguests wanted her off the series. However, Taylor worked her way through by forming alliances and establishing herself as a competitor. Her perseverance eventually earned her the winner's title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the non-celebrity version of the CBS show in the United States. Taylor was also the first winner who additionally won the America's Favorite Houseguest prize.The news of Taylor and Derrick taking on the hosting duties deviates slightly from the original statement issued by CBS in May. Initially, it was said that the spin-off would feature &quot;three BB All-Stars.&quot; With the absence of a third name, the third chair will likely be occupied by a different alum each week.The first episode of the spin-off will cover the events of the first two weeks of season 27, during which several noteworthy incidents occurred, including Rachel's entry into the house, Jimmy's outburst, the first elimination, and more. Moreover, the latest week saw three special powers introduced in the game, which marked a significant change in the dynamics of the house.With the different strategies and alliances in play, viewers can expect Derrick, Taylor, and the special guests to unpack everything and share their thoughts along the way.Big Brother episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.