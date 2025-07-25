Who won the BB Blockbuster in Big Brother season 27 week 2? Details explored

Big Brother season 27 reached episode 7 on July 25. The episode saw the three nominees, Adrian, Will, and Amy, going against each other in a BB Blockbuster challenge. The BB Blockbuster challenge became the last saving grace for Adrian, who won it and saved himself from the chopping block. Will and Amy couldn't, so they were subjected to house voting. Amy didn't survive it and was evicted from the Big Brother house.Jimmy became the Head of Household this week and nominated Adrian, Kelley, and Keanu. His motive was to get Keanu eliminated, so he put Adrian and Kelley up as pawns. However, Keanu used the power he won in the previous episode and invited Big Brother alum, Kaycee Clark, to play the Power of Veto on his behalf.She won it for him, and he was saved. In his place, Jimmy decided to put up Amy because some people voted for her in the previous eviction round. Kelley used the power she won in the previous episode and competed in a solo veto challenge. She won it and saved herself, which forced Jimmy to nominate another houseguest in her place. He chose Will.The BB Blockbuster game in Big Brother season 27 episode 7 was a puzzle challenge. Adrian was fast at solving it from the get-go and secured an early lead. Adrian won the challenge, subjecting Amy and Will to the live voting, where the former was evicted by a landslide vote.What happened in BB Blockbuster in Big Brother season 27 episode 7?The only chance the three final nominees, Adrian, Amy, and Will, had to save themselves from the chopping block was the game of BB Blockbuster. Much like AI Arena challenges of the previous season, the BB Blockbuster gave the houseguests the option to vote for one of the two nominees. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe BB Blockbuster challenge in episode 7 was called the Puzzling Prints. The participants had to finish a 12-piece, fingerprint puzzle faster than their counterparts to be saved from the chopping block. There could be only one winner out of the three, and not winning it could result in eviction.Adrian started fast and was ahead of the other two from the beginning. He maintained his pace throughout and was ahead of Amy by a few pieces. He eventually won the BB Blockbuster and was saved from the chopping block, thus leaving Amy and Will susceptible to elimination.What happened during the live voting on Big Brother season 27 episode 7?In her eviction speech, Amy praised Will and asked the houseguests to keep her so that she could continue having fun with them. Will stated that his work spoke for him, adding that if they chose to keep Amy over him, he would understand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe houseguests unanimously voted for Amy, and she was eliminated. The votes also came from Rachel and Ashley, Amy's best friends in the Big Brother house. In the exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves, Amy said that she wasn't surprised by the voting results because people in the house knew that her alliance with Rachel was dangerous for their game.Katherine, who also voted for her fellow girl alliance member, stated that she betrayed Amy because the girl alliance had nine members and it wasn't possible to consistently save all of them. Rachel, on the other hand, did vote for Amy, but vowed to avenge her eviction.For more updates on Big Brother season 27, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram account, @bigbrothecbs.