Who is Big Brother: Unlocked host Derrick Levasseur's wife? Details explored

On July 22, 2025, CBS revealed Derrick Levasseur as one of the hosts of the new bi-weekly series, Big Brother: Unlocked, alongside Taylor Hale. The Big Brother season 16 winner will return to screens on Friday, July 25, ready to unpack all the drama in the latest season so far. Derrick is a former police officer and a private investigator, who has been married to Jana Donlin Levasseur since 2011.The couple has two daughters, Tenley and Peyton, whom they welcomed in 2012 and 2016, respectively. In 2023, rumors began to circulate about Derrick's divorce on TikTok, mainly due to the absence of Jana's mention on his social media. However, neither Derrick nor Jana has confirmed anything. As a result, the claims regarding their separation remain speculative.While Derrick utilizes his social media platforms to promote his work and showcase his life as a father of two daughters, Jana, who only has an X account, mostly remains offline.More details on Big Brother: Unlocked star Derrick Levasseur's wife Derrick and his wife, Jana, met while studying at Mitchell College. Their romance as college sweethearts matured with time, culminating in their marriage in 2011.According to the Newport Wedding Magazine's report dated April 30, 2011, the pair tied the knot at the Newport Marriott in Newport, Rhode Island. At their ceremony, Derrick and Jana had not one but three wedding cakes, including a chocolate cake with raspberry Chambord filling, and a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.The third piece was a Milky Way-filled groom's cake shaped to resemble Derrick's Central Falls police badge, honoring his contributions as the youngest officer hired in the department's history. He worked both the Patrol Division and the Detective Division, as stated on his website (officialderrick.com)The Big Brother: Unlocked host met his wife while studying criminal justice at Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut. However, not much is known about her since she maintains a low profile and a quiet social media presence. During season 16 of Big Brother, fans watched Derrick get contacted by his wife with the news of his grandfather's death. Since he was inside the house at the time, he wondered if he should exit the competition. However, he ultimately decided to see the show through to the end because he wanted to win it for Jana.Derrick has two daughters with Jana: Tenley, who is 12, and Peyton, who is nine. The CBS show star describes himself as a girl's dad, who frequently posts about his daughters, referring to them as his best friends.As for Jana, she only has an X account, @JanaLevasseur, with 5,422 followers at the time of writing. The bio of her page says:&quot;Married to @DerrickL. Mama to Tenley &amp; Peyton. Dog Mom. RI #Blessed.&quot;The last post on her account was in January 2018, after which Jana has yet to share anything.What to expect from Big Brother: Unlocked? Big Brother: Unlocked will premiere on July 25, 2025, at 8 pm ET and stream on Paramount+, with Derrick and Taylor as hosts. According to the spin-off description, Taylor and Derrick will guide viewers through unseen broadcast footage, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments from the latest season.A celebrity guest will join the hosts every week to unpack all the drama and share their thoughts on the events that have occurred in the house. The show will also feature segments like BB Fantasy Draft, Big Move/Bad Move, and Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy.Big Brother season 27 episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.