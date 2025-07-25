The Young and the Restless recap (July 24, 2025): Jack is heartbroken, Nick gets injured and Audra challenges Kyle

Recently on The Young and the Restless, Carter's loyal stance made Chance and Victor supicious of him. Meanwhile, Nick's escape plan landed him in serious trouble. As such, Nick was seen fighting for life. Elsewhere, Audra was reluctant to climb down from her moral perch as she insisted Kyle was unworthy of Claire.The previous episodes of The Young and the Restless saw the Abbotts and the Newmans confined in Cane Ashby's estate. Other guests were Lily with Damian, Phyllis and Chance Chancellor. Damian was inexplicably murdered when he was having a drink with Cane, thus, the latter became the obvious suspect. However, Cane denied the charges claiming to be the prime target while Damian was the collateral.The finger pointings took a turn with Phyllis claiming Cane's innocence while Lily emphasized Cane's motive to eliminate Damian. To add to the confusion, the murder weapon was found in Nick's bathroom, driving Cane to put the Newman scion under house arrest. Meanwhile, Chance and Victor exchanged notes to realize that Carter and the groundkeeper's testimonies contradict each other.The hostage-like situation in the long-running CBS daily soap is likely to blow over in the upcoming episodes.The Young and the Restless: Capturing major events of July 24, 2025Billy butters up Cane View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter his violent altercation with with brother, Billy decided to ask Cane's support for his business. The two men talked about Chancellor and Abbott Communications. As Billy pretended to be only interested in his company, he offered good returns to Cane if the latter invested with him. Moreover, they addressed each other as &quot;brother&quot;.However, when Billy became pushy in asking for business collaborations and fundings, Cane pointed out that he was currently worried about the crime in his estate. While he wanted to concentrate on the safety of his guests, he promised to give Billy's idea serious thought. With that, The Young and the Restless fans saw Cane leave Billy alone.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025Jack considers letting go of baby brotherAfter their argument, Jack realized that he had been protecting Billy from landing in a soup all his life. He wondered whether indirectly he played a role in Billy's wrong business decisions. While Diane pointed out that he had done what he thought was right for his siblings, Jack realized that having him at his back made Billy reckless. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith this understanding, Jack decided to cut ties with Billy. He emphasized that his move cannot be half-way. Since Billy declined his help with anything further, Jack may also cut him loose. While sad about this prospect, Jack planned to step away from funding Abbott Communications.Audra confronts KyleThe Young and the Restless episode for July 24, 2025, saw Audra trying to convince Kyle that she was not planning on seducing him. While Kyle refused to believe her, she insisted that she got carried away emotionally after Damian's murder.On one hand, Kyle pointed out that she reached out for more than a shoulder to lean on. On the other hand, he told her how he informed Victor that she failed to seduce him. A livid Audra claimed that his climbing into bed with her showed that he cheated on Claire. As such, he was not worthy of Claire Newman. Meanwhile, if cornered to the wall, Audra may become more dangerous.Chance and Victor interrogate CarterElsewhere on The Young and the Restless, fans saw Carter being grilled in a room by Chance and Victor. The two tried to get him to accept that he killed Damian and planted the evidence on Nick to save his employer. While claiming total loyalty to Cane/Dumas, Carter denied all of the allegations the other two were charging him with.However, he let slip that he did not place the knife under the sink. Since both Chance and Victor did not mention the exact location of the weapon, they assumed that Carter knew the location since he placed it himself. Before they could corner the butler to open up, Cane arrived wanting to dig information that Carter knew.Nick's escape plan gets bungledAfter Sharon picked the lock, Nick opened the door of their room to find the security personnel blocking the doorway. When Nick punched the guard, the latter retaliated by hitting him hard on the side of his body. Nick smashed a champagne bottle on the guard, leaving the latter unconscious. However, he asked Sharon to get help as he bled profusely.Later on The Young and the Restless, Sharon rushed into the maze and ran into Billy. When Billy and Sharon returned, Nick was unconscious and had a faint pulse. As such, Billy declared that they needed medical attention to save Nick.Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 25 to August 1, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreThe next episode of The Young and the Restless will present Nick's predicament while Victor fathoms Carter's connection with the criminal activity in the maze.