The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025

June on The Young and the Restless felt busy from the very first episode of the month until the last. Viewers watched a steady parade of familiar faces file through Nikki Newman’s birthday bash, then hop over to a fancy soiree in France, all while new players found their marks at Chancellor-Winters and Crimson Lights.

Longtime characters kept stories moving, but behind them stood an ever-shifting guest roster that made every week feel fresh. The casting shuffle spread across four separate release weeks, each one packed with its own headline.

Early June opened with a star-studded party sequence. Mid-June delivered a secretive newcomer whose arrival raised eyebrows. Late June finished with more reunions abroad. Taken together, the month offered one of the richest guest lists the show has fielded this year.

Complete list of comings and goings on The Young and the Restless in June 2025

Newbies / Returns on The Young and the Restless

1. Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman Winters

Abby re-joined the story on the first Monday of the month, lending family support during Nikki’s party and again on June 24 in France. Her scenes bridged the gap between Newman and Chancellor-Winters' businesses, proving she remains a key link between the two clans.

2. Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott

Davidson stepped back in on June 2 and 3. Ashley’s sharp eye for company politics raised tension inside the Abbott household.

3. J. Eddie Peck as Cole Howard

Cole’s brief visit on the same two dates let him reconnect with Victoria and daughter Claire. His easy charm hinted at future Abbott-Newman story sparks on The Young and the Restless.

4. Kate Linder as Esther Valentine

Esther popped up twice, serving cake at Nikki’s celebration during week one, then pouring coffee at Crimson Lights on June 26 while trading warm words with Victoria and Claire.

Esther’s late-month visit to Crimson Lights brought comic relief as she traded gossip with Victoria and Claire. The double appearance bookended the month nicely.

5. Lauralee Bell as Christine Blair and Michael Damian as Danny Romalotti

The longtime pair returned June 13, picking up right where they left off in January. Their joint screen time reminded fans why this duo still clicks. A second appearance of Danny aired June 18, focused on fatherly wisdom for Daniel. The moment also featured a musical callback that pleased longtime viewers.

6. Michael Swan as an Ian Ward look-alike

Swan debuted on June 6 as the notorious villain Ian Ward's look-alike, then resurfaced on June 9, opposite Mariah. The double-take gimmick brought suspense as characters wondered whether the cult leader had somehow escaped justice.

7. Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis

Amy visited on June 13 and teamed up with son Damian for a private chat about Newman Media turmoil. Her calm presence steadied Damian during a rough patch.

8. Cait Fairbanks as Tessa Porter

Fairbanks clocked appearances on June 6, 9, and 18. Tessa’s music career blended with motherhood drama, giving Mariah new scenes that balanced song talk and childcare worries. It also involved a storyline focusing on their relationship problems due to Mariah's secret.

9. Billy Flynn as “Aristotle Dumas” / Cane Ashby

Flynn finally debuted on The Young and the Restless on June 20. The mystery around his true identity fueled speculation. Whether he is Aristotle or an undercover Cane, his French mansion scenes set the stage for corporate intrigue.

10. Vincent Stalba as Carter

Carter resurfaced June 19 and 20 as Flynn’s right-hand man, fielding calls from Lily and Devon while guarding company secrets. His steady screen time hints at a lengthier arc.

11. Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

Amanda’s story pressed forward on June 25 when she met with “Aristotle” over contract terms. Her legal mind promised a courtroom angle down the line on The Young and the Restless.

12. Conner Floyd as Chance Chancellor

Chance turned heads on June 24 in France, sharing light banter with Abby before talking shop with “Aristotle.” His police background makes him an ideal watchdog for any shady dealings.

Exits on The Young and the Restless

1. Jai Rodriguez as Pietro

The lively party planner wrapped his stint after Nikki’s birthday scenes in early June. His eye-catching flair gave the gala a stylish finish.

Pietro’s duty concluded once Nikki’s bash faded into memory. The designer checked out of Genoa City after delivering a party that residents will likely reference for months.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

