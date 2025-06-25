The Young and the Restless recap (June 25, 2025): Lily plans her exit as Adam uncovers Dumas’ real estate plot

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 25, 2025, Lily Winters tried to escape the Cane drama and found comfort talking with Damian Kane on the train. They played card games and shared thoughts, but Damian also found Cane’s knife collection, raising concerns.

Lily made it clear she planned to leave Nice soon, so Cane wouldn’t get the wrong idea. Meanwhile, Cane met with Amanda and was later joined by Phyllis, who pushed her way into the meeting. Cane shared his plans for Genoa City, and while Amanda stayed cautious, Phyllis made bold suggestions. Cane seemed interested but chose to think it over.

Back in Genoa City, Adam and Chelsea discovered someone was quietly buying up properties near Newman, Jabot, and Chancellor. With Victor still unreachable, they worried Dumas had already started making moves in Genoa City, and the plan was bigger than they first thought.

Lily and Damian’s sleepless night brings comfort and clues

Lily on The Young and the Restless couldn’t sleep after seeing Cane again, so she walked around the train and ran into Damian, who was also awake. While looking for cards, Damian found Cane’s knife collection and studied one of the blades with interest and slight concern.

Lily beat Damian at poker, so they switched to Go Fish for fun. During the game, Lily shared her plan to leave Nice in the morning, not wanting Cane to think she wanted to get back together. Damian listened and gave her the support she needed.

Cane plots and Phyllis crash the conversation

Cane on The Young and the Restless met with Amanda to discuss his strategy and made it clear he wasn’t done making moves. Amanda warned him not to underestimate Victor, but Cane said Victor had already done that before and was doing it again.

Their talk was interrupted when Phyllis showed up, full of energy. She ignored Cane’s request to wait until morning and jumped into her pitch, saying she could help him fit back into Genoa City and even take over Chancellor.

She also suggested that Amanda become an executive. Cane commented that Amanda did not like her current job but stayed calm. Phyllis pushed her own ideas, which felt risky, but Cane liked her boldness and said he’d think about it overnight.

Amanda confronts Phyllis over risky power play

After Cane left, Amanda confronted Phyllis. She was angry that Phyllis mentioned her in a business plan without asking, risking her job. Amanda asked if Phyllis had ever thought about how her actions affected others. But Phyllis stood by her ideas with confidence.

Their tense exchange showed growing cracks in their relationship, with both women facing risks as Genoa City's future remained uncertain.

Adam and Chelsea discover Dumas’ dangerous distraction

At Newman Media on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea saw that Adam was worried as he couldn’t contact Victor. Later at dinner, Adam told her someone was secretly buying a lot of property in Genoa City. The locations were close to Newman, Jabot, and Chancellor, and it all linked back to Arabesque.

Adam believed Dumas wasn’t just targeting Europe, the real plan was happening in GC while everyone was distracted abroad. With Victor still missing, Adam and Chelsea worked together and realized this could be the start of a major takeover.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

