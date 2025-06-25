What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (June 26, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, airing on June 26, 2025, reveal an exciting day full of secrets, risky choices, and emotional moments. As the drama continues in Genoa City, some characters make bold moves while others struggle with difficult feelings and decisions.

In this episode, Billy and Sally dig deeper into Cane’s lies and work together to uncover what he’s really hiding. Claire feels upset and alone because she can’t reach Kyle, who still doesn’t have cell service. While she’s missing him, Audra keeps flirting with Kyle, pushing him closer to trouble. At the same time, Holden shows up just in time to give Claire some support.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on June 26, 2025

Billy and Sally double down on their Cane investigation

After discovering that Cane Ashby had been using the fake name Aristotle Dumas, Sally wanted to break the news immediately. But Billy asked her to wait, thinking Cane’s plan was more complicated than just changing his name.

In tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Billy and Sally team up to figure out what Cane is really up to in Genoa City. Billy doesn’t trust Cane because of their past, and now he believes Cane is hiding something big. Sally is curious and wants the truth to come out, so she agrees to help. Together, they’ll come up with smart plans to uncover Cane’s true intentions.

Audra turns up the charm with Kyle

Audra Charles on The Young and the Restless isn’t afraid to make a move, and since Kyle Abbott still doesn’t have cell service, she sees a chance to get closer to him. Their flirty connection, which has been building for a while, heats up when Audra asks Kyle to put sunscreen on her, turning a simple moment into something more personal.

With Claire unable to reach him, Kyle might be more open to Audra’s charm. Things between them have always had a mix of risk and attraction, and in Thursday’s episode, they get even closer to going too far. If Kyle makes the wrong move, it could seriously hurt his relationship with Claire.

Claire struggles alone until Holden shows up

Back in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Claire keeps trying to contact Kyle as she receives some upsetting news about Cole’s health and starts to feel overwhelmed and alone. Holden Novak shows up at the right moment to keep her company and listen.

Because of their past and shared struggles, they begin to connect more deeply. As they talk and have drinks, their emotions run high, and it becomes unclear if they’re just friends or something more. Claire still cares about Kyle, but with alcohol and strong feelings in the mix, things could take an unexpected turn.

Several characters will face important decisions that could change their futures. Billy and Sally stay focused on exposing Cane, while Kyle gets dangerously close to making a mistake with Audra. At the same time, Claire looks for support from someone who may have deeper feelings for her.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the show's new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

