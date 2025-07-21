The Young and the Restless recap (July 21, 2025): Kyle rejects Audra while Carter detains Sharon and Nick

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 21, 2025, Kyle stopped Audra’s attempt to seduce him and made it clear he knew what she was up to. At the mountain resort, Carter tightened his control by detaining Sharon and Nick.Billy and Jack’s fight reached its peak, with Billy ending their business deal and thinking about working with Cane instead. Nick and Phyllis also clashed, their friendship damaged by mistrust and the tension around Damian’s death.In a surprise turn, Carter made Sharon and Nick his prisoners, saying it was to keep the peace. Phyllis and Billy teamed up as Kyle stood by Claire, hinting at new alliances and more secrets to come.The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 21, 2025Kyle exposes Audra’s seduction plot View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless episode began with Kyle and Audra getting close, but the former suddenly stopped and called her out for trying to seduce him. He accused her of using Damian’s death to break up his relationship with Claire and help her own goals.Audra claimed she was truly upset and not playing games, but Kyle didn’t believe her. He said she was using him to get Vibrante funding and test his loyalty to Victor and Claire. He told her their moment was a test, and she failed. Audra insisted Kyle was just as into it, but he ended things and said he’d tell Victor she lost. Angry and embarrassed, Audra stormed off.Billy severs ties with JackMeanwhile, Billy and Jack had a heated argument about Abbott Communications. Jack called out Billy for his actions, and Billy dropped a bombshell, saying that he was ending their partnership. Billy hinted he might work with Cane instead, someone he believed would support him. Jack was left shocked and angry by Billy’s decision. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhyllis and Nick reach a breaking pointPhyllis and Nick on The Young and the Restless had a tense argument. Nick accused her of choosing her job and Cane over their friendship. Phyllis denied it and said she was just trying to find the truth, suggesting someone might be framing them both.Nick then told her the security footage had been erased and that he had planned to hike down to get help. Phyllis begged him not to, but he was set on going.Sharon and Nick become Carter’s prisonersAs Nick got ready to leave, Sharon stopped him and said she was coming too. Before they could go, Carter and a guard showed up. Carter told Nick he was under house arrest for Cane’s safety and to keep the peace.Nick argued that Carter had no right, but Carter wouldn’t back down and even threatened force. When Sharon spoke up, Carter said she’d be detained too. With no choice, they both gave in. The move left them wondering what Carter was really hiding about Damian’s death. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhyllis and Billy form an unexpected allianceLater on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis met with Billy and said she truly believed Cane was innocent. They both felt the investigation wasn’t being handled well, so they decided to team up.Billy wanted to rebuild Chancellor, and Phyllis was looking for a new role. Their partnership was more about need than trust, but it showed they were ready to dig deeper into the mystery.By the end of the episode, the tension had grown. With secrets building, Sharon and Nick trapped, and new alliances forming, the truth about Damian’s death seemed closer than ever.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.