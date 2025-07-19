What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (July 21, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on July 21, 2025, viewers can expect tension, drama, and emotional fallout with a scary moment in the garden, a serious grilling session from Victor, and plenty of trouble as secrets and lies start to come to light. The murder mystery is heating up, and no one is safe from suspicion.The episode's main focus includes a frightening experience shared by Lily and Audra in the Newman garden, and Victor teaming up with Chance to question Carter about what really happened to Damian Kane. At the same time, Kyle and Audra try to deal with the mess they’ve made after betraying others, and Nick finds himself in even more trouble when Carter makes a bold move against him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 21, 2025Kyle and Audra face the consequences of their betrayalAfter getting close in the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle and Audra now have to deal with what happened between them. Their secret moment could ruin their relationships with Claire and Nate, who are already struggling after Damian’s murder.On Monday, Kyle and Audra might decide it was a mistake and choose to keep it a secret. Still, what they did continues to weigh on them, especially since their feelings might be stronger than they want to admit.Audra and Lily’s garden scareLater in the episode on The Young and the Restless, things get tense when Audra and Lily are in the Newman garden and hear a strange noise. The sound scares them, especially after everything that’s happened with Damian’s murder. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir fear shows just how nervous and on edge everyone is right now. It might just be someone they know showing up, but the moment still shows how much fear is hanging over the estate.Victor and Chance interrogate CarterVictor and Chance are still pushing hard to find out the truth about Damian’s murder. This time, they focus on Carter, who worked closely with Cane. In a tense conversation, they ask Carter what he knew about Cane’s possible plan to kill Damian.Carter admits he’s very loyal to “Mr. Dumas” but strongly denies having anything to do with the murder. He also claims that Cane is innocent. However, his unclear answers and strong defense make things even more suspicious. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarter corners NickThis episode of The Young and the Restless also brings a twist for Nick. While the full details won’t be shown on Monday, it’s revealed that Nick will soon be placed under house arrest. In a bold and unexpected move, Carter shows up to confront Nick, and he doesn’t come alone.This shows that Carter isn’t just reacting to what’s happening around him. Instead, he’s making moves of his own, which could shake up the whole investigation and put even more pressure on the Newman family.Monday’s episode will be packed with suspense and strong emotions as secrets start to unravel. The fallout from past actions is growing, and it’s getting harder for the characters to hide the truth. With so much going on, everyone involved is getting closer to a breaking point.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.