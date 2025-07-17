The Young and the Restless recap (July 17, 2025): Nick threatens Cane as murder weapon is found

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 17, 2025, tensions rose on the Chancellor train as Nick Newman threatened Cane Ashby, believing he was being framed for murder. Victor and Nikki worried about their children’s safety, while Phyllis quietly started digging for the truth.

Amanda told Cane she suspected him but still wanted to make sure justice was served. Meanwhile, Lily struggled with memories of Damian and told Chance she thought Cane was guilty.

With secrets coming out and loyalties shifting, the episode built up to major confrontations. Nick pushed for answers, and Phyllis proposed a private investigation to uncover what really happened.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 17, 2025

Nikki’s nightmare and Victor’s vow

The Young and the Restless episode began with Nikki waking up from a bad dream about Nick and Victoria being in danger. She told Victor about her fears, and he promised to protect their children. Victor warned that if Cane tried to hurt them or Chancellor, he’d make Cane regret it.

Amanda confronts Cane with doubts

Amanda told Cane that she thought he might be behind Damian’s murder but said she would still do her job. Cane stayed calm, but it was clear her doubts shook him as more evidence pointed his way on The Young and the Restless.

Bloody evidence and growing paranoia

Nick on The Young and the Restless told Phyllis and Chance he found a bloody dagger in his bathroom, which he believed was the murder weapon. He accussed Cane of trying to frame him, but they weren’t convinced.

Feeling alone, Nick accused them of siding with Cane. Phyllis stayed loyal but admitted Cane had been with her most of the time, casting doubt. Nick argued Cane had help from maybe Carter or Amanda.

Nick reveals Cane’s Genoa City sighting

Nick then shared that Adam had visited him and said Chelsea saw Cane in Genoa City. This proved Cane had lied about being stuck on the train. Chance still wasn’t sure Cane was guilty, but the lie made things more suspicious.

Lily’s emotional turmoil

Lily couldn’t sleep as she thought about Damian and her past with Cane on The Young and the Restless. Her sadness then turned to anger. When Chance came to question her, she said she believed Cane was guilty. She guessed he killed Damian out of jealousy, thinking if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

Phyllis proposes a secret investigation

Phyllis on The Young and the Restless later told Amanda and Cane about the dagger and Nick’s accusations. Cane denied everything and said Nick was twisting the story. Phyllis didn’t trust the official investigation and urged them to start their own to prove Cane’s innocence.

Family tension and final warning

Nick told Victor and Nikki about the murder weapon and said he believed Cane was behind it. Victor questioned why Cane would ruin a new identity after six years, but both he and Nikki stood by Nick.

In the final scene on The Young and the Restless, Nick confronted Cane and angrily warned him to face him directly from now on. He ended with a threat: “Or trust me, you’re gonna wish you were the one who was dead.”

This tense episode pushed the mystery further, with rising emotions and shifting loyalties making the search for truth even more dangerous.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

