What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (July 17, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on July 17, 2025, hints at more drama as the murder mystery in France continues. Chance Chancellor keeps digging into who killed Damian Kane, and it’s clear that many people are hiding things. Lies, loyalty, and betrayal are all making the investigation more complicated.

Ad

Lily Winters will come forward with important information, while Nick Newman finds himself under pressure as more questions are asked about his role. At the same time, Victor Newman won’t stay quiet as his family’s name gets pulled into the mess. With secrets being revealed and people switching sides, this episode could change everything.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 17, 2025

Nick’s discovery lands him in hot water

After a bloody dagger is found in Nick’s private bathroom, Chance starts questioning him right away. Nick says he’s being set up and blames Cane, claiming it’s all part of a plan to distract from the real killer.

Ad

Since Cane has acted suspiciously before the murder, Nick’s theory doesn’t sound too crazy. Still, Chance won’t just believe anyone without proof and Nick’s angry behavior might make him look guilty.

Cane’s airtight alibi or is it?

Cane on The Young and the Restless has said from the beginning that he’s innocent and that he was the one the killer was really after. Chance has kept that in mind, but new information may make him take another look.

Ad

Ad

So far, Cane’s timeline checks out, he was with Phyllis after finding Damian’s body, and then with Chance, so it seems unlikely he had time to plant the dagger. But Nick isn’t convinced and says someone close to Cane, like Carter, could’ve done it for him.

Phyllis plays both sides

Phyllis on The Young and the Restless is one of the hardest people to figure out in this mystery. Even though she says she’s on Cane’s side, she’s in a powerful position to change how the investigation goes.

Ad

In the next episode, she might tell Chance that Nick was acting strangely earlier that day. If she turns on Nick to help Cane, it could really affect how Chance sees the case especially since he’s trying to connect people’s actions with the clues.

Lily’s revelation shifts the narrative

Lily on The Young and the Restless has been struggling with doubts about whether Cane is really guilty. But in the upcoming episode, she reaches a breaking point and shares something important with Chance.

Ad

Ad

She remembers a tense moment when Nick got angry during a conversation with Amanda and started ranting about Cane before walking off alone. It’s not solid proof, but it does make Nick look upset and possibly unstable right before the murder happened.

Victor vows to protect his legacy

With everything going on, Victor Newman learns that Nick might be arrested soon. Victor isn’t the type to sit back while his family is dragged through a scandal, so he decides to step in.

Ad

He promises to protect Nick no matter what and will do whatever it takes to keep the Newman name out of trouble even if it means stepping on a few toes. As Chance keeps digging for the truth, more secrets will come out and the real killer may be revealed soon.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episode of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More