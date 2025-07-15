The Young and the Restless recap (July 15, 2025): Lily discovers Damian’s body while Cane hires Chance to investigate

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 15, 2025, Lily discovered Damian’s dead body, shocking everyone. Cane tried to keep the investigation private and hired Chance as his personal investigator, even as doubts grew about Cane’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Lily argued over Cane’s motives, and Phyllis acted strangely after the incident. Devon and Abby questioned her, while Nick’s vague comments added to the confusion.

Cane refused to call the police, but offered Chance a large sum to investigate quietly. With evidence missing and motives unclear, the group was left shaken, especially Lily, who was heartbroken after seeing Damian’s body.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Amanda and Lily clash over Cane

The Young and the Restless episode began with Amanda and Lily arguing about Cane. Amanda didn’t trust Cane and thought he might do anything to get Lily back. She offered to talk to him, but her warning made Lily even more unsure about Cane’s true intentions.

Damian’s death sparks chaos

After Damian was stabbed, Phyllis begged Cane to get help, but he said Damian was already dead. Cane explained the dagger was thrown from a distance and believed he was the real target. Phyllis doubted him but he claimed he was innocent.

They returned to the train car, looking shaken. Devon and Abby noticed and asked questions. While Cane pulled Chance aside, the others pressured Phyllis, who got overwhelmed and ran into Nick near the maze.

Nick and Phyllis share a tense exchange

Nick on The Young and the Restless was focused on getting back to Sharon but saw that Phyllis was shaken. She asked what he had seen and if he was hiding something. Nick showed concern for her, remembering his earlier warning about Cane. Phyllis hinted the situation was serious, possibly life and death.

Meanwhile, Devon and Abby told Amanda and Lily what happened. Since Cane had warned of danger before, they started to think the attack might be connected.

Cane takes charge of the investigation

Cane took Chance to where Damian’s body was, but the dagger and bourbon glasses were gone. He was worried someone had already removed evidence and insisted the attack was meant for him, not Damian. Chance questioned Cane and thought his story made sense, but wanted to call the police. Cane refused and offered $500,000 for Chance to investigate privately.

Lily confronts a grim reality

As the mystery grew on The Young and the Restless, Lily, still unaware of the truth, went looking for Damian. She found Phyllis with Nick and was about to learn what happened when Carter and another staff member walked by, carrying a body under a sheet. Phyllis stayed silent, and Cane’s sad expression told Lily something was very wrong.

Cane gently said he was sorry as Lily lifted the sheet and saw Damian’s dead body. She gasped in shock, covered her mouth, and stood frozen, completely devastated.

By the end of the episode, everyone was caught in a mix of lies, doubts, and grief. With the weapon gone, motives still unclear, and Cane leading the investigation, the truth about Damian’s death remained a mystery.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

