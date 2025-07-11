The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from July 14 to 18, 2025, things are getting intense as Cane’s party takes a shocking turn when something terrible happens, leaving everyone shaken. Chance ends up doing more police work than partying, Amanda makes a bold decision, and Phyllis once again gets caught up in trouble.

Ad

At the same time, Nick tries to find a way out of a dangerous situation, while Sharon steps in to help. Devon begins to uncover some important clues. As always, Victor steps in to protect his family and stir things up. Meanwhile, Kyle and Audra finally give in to their feelings.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, July 14: Jealousy and deals

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Cane gets jealous and calls out Damian for getting too close to Lily, turning the party awkward and tense. Meanwhile, Amanda makes a deal that could shake up her relationships. As for Phyllis, she finds herself in trouble once again, something she’s all too familiar with. Could her gut feelings be right this time?

Ad

Tuesday, July 15: The crime at Cane’s

Things go terribly wrong at Cane’s party when a possible crime happens. Thankfully, Chance is there and quickly switches from guest to investigator. Nick realizes things are getting dangerous and makes a plan to get out. Lily, meanwhile, gets heartbreaking news that leaves her reeling. Could something bad have happened to Damian?

Ad

Wednesday, July 16: The pieces fall into place

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Devon starts putting the puzzle together and looks into what really went down at the party. Amanda begins to question Cane’s real intentions — was the party just a cover-up for something shady? Meanwhile, Nick is in full panic mode when he uncovers a shocking truth that changes everything.

Thursday, July 17: Family first, truth second

Ad

Victor protects his family’s name and keeps the Newman legacy safe, no matter what it takes. While he’s doing damage control, Cane faces serious accusations and must defend himself. Lily, caught between her past and present, gives Chance some important information that could finally solve the mystery.

Ad

Friday, July 18: Crossing the line

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack picks the worst time to give Billy some tough love, teaching him a hard lesson that really hits home. Meanwhile, Kyle and Audra finally stop holding back and give in to the tension between them, making a risky move that could cause problems later.

Amid all the chaos, Sharon steps up to help Nick, showing once again that she’ll always fight for the people she cares about.

Ad

This week on The Young and the Restless is packed with mystery, emotional twists, and romantic drama. With a shocking crime, surprising reveals, and fiery moments, life in Genoa City is anything but calm. Major decisions will be made, secrets will come to light, and relationships will be tested like never before.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More