The Young and the Restless recap (July 10, 2025): Lily sleeps with Damian as Cane watches in heartbreak

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 10, 2025, Lily gave in to her feelings for Damian, unaware that Cane was secretly watching. Her choice to move forward may have ended the love triangle for good.

Elsewhere, Chelsea comforted a heartbroken Victoria, who finally let her emotions out over Cole’s death in a raw, emotional moment. At Society, Danny surprised Christine with a private evening. After a walk down memory lane, he proposed and Christine happily said yes, ending the night on a joyful note.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 10, 2025

Lily surrenders to her feelings, leaving Cane crushed

Lily on The Young and the Restless was torn between her past with Cane and her growing feelings for Damian. While on the train, she fell asleep and dreamed about kissing Damian, but in the dream, he suddenly turned into Cane. She woke up confused and went out to clear her head, only to get lost again.

Cane, watching the security cameras, saw her wandering and rushed to find her. But Damian found her first. Lily opened up to him, saying she wanted something new, and then kissed him, without knowing that Cane was secretly watching and growing furious.

Back in her train car, Lily asked Damian to stay. Their chemistry built quickly, and after making sure Lily truly wanted to move on, they ended up in bed together. Meanwhile, Cane drank alone, slammed the table in anger, and took off a chain holding his wedding ring, realizing it was the end of his marriage.

Victoria's grief spills over in front of Chelsea

Danny and Christine take a walk down memory lane before a big surprise

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Danny surprised Christine with a private dinner, renting out the whole place just for them. As they shared drinks, he asked her to open several boxes, each holding a memory from their past.

The last box revealed an engagement ring. Danny got down on one knee and proposed, and Christine happily said yes. Across Genoa City, emotions ran high from heartfelt goodbyes to new beginnings. The episode pushed major stories forward and set up more drama to come.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

