What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (July 10, 2025)?

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and The Restless airing on July 10, 2025, hint at a very emotional episode for some of the show’s most loved characters. From a surprise proposal to a heated love triangle and tough family decisions, the drama in Genoa City is only getting more intense.

The episode will focus on three big moments, Danny Romalotti plans a romantic proposal for Christine Blair, Cane Ashby gets angry after seeing Lily Winters share a passionate moment with Damian Kane, and Victoria Newman struggles with more painful choices after Cole’s death. These storylines will bring big twists and raise the tension for what's ahead.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on July 10, 2025

Danny’s grand proposal plan unfolds at Society

Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless has been getting ready for this big moment for a while, thinking about the strong bond he shares with Christine. After getting back together recently and working on their relationship, Danny is finally ready to move forward.

In Thursday’s episode, he sets up a romantic scene at Society to propose. He’ll share sweet memories and give a heartfelt speech before getting down on one knee. Christine’s response could decide their future and bring a rare joyful moment in the middle of all the usual drama in Genoa City.

Victoria’s sorrow deepens with painful family choices

Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless has been dealing with deep sadness after Cole Howard’s death. In earlier episodes, she made the tough choice to delay his memorial until her family could be there.

But in the July 10 episode, she’ll have to face even harder decisions about what Cole wanted. As her pain grows, Victoria’s story will show how alone and overwhelmed she feels while trying to stay strong through it all.

Lily’s bold move stuns Cane

The tension between Lily Winters and Damian Kane on The Young and the Restless has been building for a while. Their first kiss may have been partly for show, but this time, Lily kisses Damian because she truly wants to move on with her life, especially from her past with Cane. What Lily doesn’t realize is that Cane is secretly watching.

Seeing Lily with Damian makes Cane jealous and angry, since he still has feelings for her. His reaction could lead to trouble, especially because he knows about Damian’s shady past and the fact that Damian’s fingerprints are on a knife that might be used in a future crime.

Cane's obsession threatens to boil over

Cane’s jealousy might soon get out of hand. He still wants to get back together with Lily, but watching her grow closer to Damian is pushing him over the edge. Cane knows that Damian’s fingerprints are on a knife that could be used in a future stabbing, and he might try to use that to frame him.

If he goes through with it, things could get really messy for all three of them. At the same time, even though Lily says she’s ready to move on, she may still have feelings for Cane deep down. As emotions run high and relationships are tested, Thursday’s episode will bring big changes to Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

