What is Phyllis Summers up to on The Young and the Restless? Details explored 

Phyllis Summers is all in on yet another risky partnership on The Young and the Restless, this time with Cane Ashby, potentially making it her most dangerous power play yet. While Phyllis appears to be establishing a partnership in Cane’s shocking plot to take over Chancellor Industries and launch a takeover of the superpower, Newman Enterprises, she is using words like betrayal, revenge, and domination. However, with Phyllis, there is almost always another aim.

Is she in pursuit of power, looking for redemption, or is she secretly laying a trap? Whatever Phyllis is thinking is firmly under wraps, but all that is certain is that whatever she is planning this time, it will not go unnoticed, and it's sure to rock Genoa City on The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis joins teams with Cane, but for whose benefit on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis is currently involved in a risky play with Cane Ashby, who has returned with intentions of acquiring Chancellor Industries, along with Newman Enterprises. When Cane expressed his wish to take over Chancellor Industries, Phyllis jumped on board.

With absolutely no hesitation, she also stated that she was willing to change sides after being on the same side for so many years, even in relation to her ex-husband, Nick Newman.

There is some evidence suggesting that Phyllis may have her agenda. She is always thinking two steps ahead and may be pretending to go along with Cane's plans to have insider access to his operation.

Fans have been noticing that Phyllis' actions don't fully match her words, along with her facial expressions, lending more credence to the speculation that she is planning to stab Cane in the back.

If it is true, Phyllis may be setting herself up for a major power play that will allow her to position herself as the unsuspecting hero of Genoa City, turning the traditional villain storyline into a hero storyline.

The addition of Nick and Sharon coming in to help Phyllis seems rather intriguing. Could it be that Phyllis is at a career crossroads? Perhaps more of a moral one. We don't yet know whether Phyllis is intent on taking down Cane from the inside out or if she is seeing this alliance as her "come up." Either way, she is walking a tight rope, and if she falls, it could be catastrophic.

Who is Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless?

Phyllis Summers, portrayed by Michelle Stafford, was first introduced to daytime in 1994 as a manipulative groupie who faked a pregnancy to entrap rockstar Danny Romalotti. Over the years, her storylines have been littered with sordid exploits, ambition, and emotional malaise.

From ringing Christine Blair with a car to luring Nick Newman into an affair, Phyllis has remained one of Genoa City's most erratic residents.

Phyllis' trademark is her oxymoronic disposition; she can be fiercely loyal to anyone she loves, yet she will always be a threat to anyone who underestimates her.

She has had passionate bedroom relationships with Jack Abbott, Nick Newman, and Billy Abbott, but ultimately, they ended in betrayal or hurt. She has also made professional leaps, from taking over Jabot to opening businesses of her own, never willing to sit in someone else's shadow.

In the last few years on The Young and the Restless, she's faked her death to frame Diane Jenkins, turned around, and stabbed her accomplice Jeremy Stark to death in self-defense.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

