“She is an amazing actress” — The Young and the Restless fans defend Sharon Case amid backlash over Sharon’s new storyline

Soap operas often stir strong emotions, and fans of The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case are speaking out. They're defending her as her character, Sharon Newman, faces a darker storyline.

In a shocking twist, viewers recently learned that Sharon’s bipolar medication had been secretly laced with PCP, a hallucinogen. The people behind it? Villains Ian Ward and Aunt Jordan.

The drugging has caused Sharon’s behavior to spiral out of control, emotionally unstable, paranoid, and deeply confused. As her loved ones begin to piece together what’s happening, the fallout promises to be massive.

But for all that, The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case's fan base has rallied to the actress's defense, praising her years of service to the show and her undeniable talent. On Facebook fan clubs and comment boxes beneath The Young & The Restless Official posts, the fans are strongly defending the Emmy-award-winning actress.

Numerous fans believe that the criticism must go to the writers, not the lady who is just doing what she does best and doing it exceptionally. The conversation started with Melissa Ann Pate's comment on the Facebook group.

"I don't understand why people are putting down this Awesome Actress...She's simply just playing her role of a deranged, sick, mentally unstable woman...I've always enjoyed watching Sharon Case on Y&R and I will always support her. Who's with me?"

Fan reaction (Image via Facebook/@The Young & The Restless Official)

Many fans agreed, praising Case’s ability to tackle emotionally difficult storylines and bring depth to Sharon Newman, a character who has endured years of trauma, loss, and personal battles.

"She is an amazing actress. She makes something out of nothing. I love her!" commented another one.

More fan reactions sharing their thoughts about Sharon (Image via Facebook/The Young & The Restless Official)

Several fans took to Facebook to express their admiration for Sharon Case, with one calling her “an amazing actress” who “makes something out of nothing.” Shelia Duvall chimed in, saying she loved Case and wished her character, Sharon, had stayed with Nick from the beginning. Diann Reid described her as “a wonderful actress,” while Maria Nanasi agreed, praising her ability to excel in any role she takes on.

More fan reactions sharing their thoughts about Sharon (Image via Facebook/The Young & The Restless Official)

Nancy Hagerman added to the praise, stating, “I love Sharon… she is a great actress and plays her part very well!” However, not all feedback was glowing — Catherine Walker shared a differing opinion, noting that she has never liked the character, though she clarified it was nothing personal against the actress herself.

Despite a few criticisms — including comments about The Young and the Restless actress Sharon’s recent scenes — the overwhelming tone remains positive. Most fans are quick to separate the storyline from the actress, acknowledging that while the plot may not appeal to everyone, Case’s performance consistently impresses.

What’s ahead for Sharon Newman in The Young and the Restless?

Longtime fans suspect that rehab may be on the horizon for Sharon. Given her previous experience with inpatient care, where she faced betrayal from medical professionals and suffered major setbacks, the idea of another stay is deeply unsettling. If history is any guide, what’s coming won’t be easy for her.

As The Young and the Restless continues with this dramatic storyline, it is evident that Sharon has a long way to go. A possible stint at rehab could provide new directions — some optimistic, some tragic. Whether she faces her demons, reunites with an unlikely character, or learns more about Ian and Jordan's scheme, Sharon's journey holds promise for additional drama and emotional turmoil.

The one thing that is not changing is the love Sharon Case is still getting from loyal fans. No matter how crazy the story gets, fans are sticking with her – sure she'll come out on top of it all, as she always has.

