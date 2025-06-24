The Young and the Restless recap (June 24, 2025): Lily confronts Cane, Victor stands firm, and a murder threat looms

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 24, 2025, tensions ran high as Victor Newman stood firm on keeping Chancellor, despite Cane Ashby’s offer. Cane was forced to rethink his strategy, while Lily found herself torn between facing the truth and walking away.

Later, more guests arrived at the party including Michael, Lauren, Abby, and Chance, only to learn that Dumas was actually Cane. The reveal shocked everyone and raised questions about his real motives. Cane kept his plans vague, which only made the group more suspicious.

Meanwhile, Lily confronted Cane alone. Despite warnings from Devon and Damian, she stood her ground. Cane hinted at a looming threat and later told Chance someone might try to kill him before the week’s end.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Victor stands firm on Chancellor

Cane on The Young and the Restless tried hard to convince Victor Newman to make a business deal, offering his entire Arabesque portfolio. But Victor refused and told him to go after Jabot instead. Cane rejected that idea, not wanting to go against Jack Abbott or his family.

Later, Victor told Nikki and Nick about the offer. Nikki said they should keep Chancellor to honor Katherine’s wishes, and Victor was proud of her decision.

Lily’s confrontation with Cane

On the train on The Young and the Restless, Devon warned Lily not to trust Cane again, but she wanted to hear him out. Damian supported Lily and told Devon to trust her judgment.

When Cane arrived, he tried to greet Damian, but Damian refused and lashed out over being used. Lily chose to talk to Cane alone and told the others she would be fine. Cane asked for more time to explain things, but Lily wasn’t sure she would stay. He said he still hoped for a reunion, but Lily told him that was a fantasy and shut him down.

Party shake-up and new arrivals

Back at the estate on The Young and the Restless, the mood changed when Michael, Lauren, Abby, and Chance arrived. They were told that Cane was actually Aristotle Dumas, which left them confused and suspicious about his plans.

When Cane showed up, he greeted them politely but didn’t share much. Michael guessed Cane had big plans and expected to be involved, but Cane gave no clear answers.

Jack’s speculation and a deadly warning

Jack, Diane, Billy, and Sally on The Young and the Restless, wondered why Cane had asked Chance to come. Some believed Cane invited Chance because of his ties to the Chancellor family, but Billy suspected it was really because Chance is a police detective.

Billy was right as Cane pulled Chance aside for a private talk and revealed he thought someone was planning to kill him. He believed the murder attempt could happen by the end of the week. The shocking news made everything more intense and hinted at more drama ahead.

By the end of the episode, it wasn’t clear if Cane was really in danger or just manipulating everyone. But one thing was certain, things were only going to get more dangerous in Genoa City.

