The Young and the Restless recap (June 23, 2025): Cane reveals the truth about his fortune while Victor refuses to trade Chancellor

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on June 23, 2025, Cane Ashby’s fancy retreat took a serious turn when he finally revealed he was Aristotle Dumas. He promised to talk to each guest one-on-one to make things right and said he wanted a fresh start, even if it meant giving up his empire.

Victor Newman didn’t go easy on him. He demanded to know where Cane’s money came from. Cane explained he worked with his father, Colin, who helped him invest in cryptocurrency before he died. Cane offered to trade some of his empire for Chancellor, but Victor refused.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott thought back to Cane’s past lies, and Sally Spectra suggested they break the news through Abbott Communications. Tensions on The Young and the Restless rose as Lily remembered past pain and said she couldn’t move on without knowing the full truth.

Cane drops the act and makes his pitch to Victor

Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless spoke honestly to his guests, admitting his past mistakes and wanting to be open about who he really was. He said he kept his Dumas identity separate so people wouldn’t judge him. Now that the truth was out, he invited each guest to have a private talk with him during their stay.

Victor Newman didn’t want to wait. He immediately pulled Cane aside and demanded answers about his money and real motives. Cane explained that his wealth came from working with his sick father, Colin Atkinson, over the past six years.

Colin had sold land, and they invested in cryptocurrency together, which led to Cane's success. Even though Cane offered to sell part of his empire in exchange for Chancellor, Victor firmly said no.

Phyllis stays focused, while Billy reopens old wounds

While Cane’s truth surprised many, Phyllis Summers stayed focused on her original plan. She told Nick Newman she had no problem with Cane and didn’t want to get involved in the drama.

Billy Abbott was still trying to process that Dumas was really Cane. He remembered a call where he didn’t recognize the voice and wondered if Jill knew the truth all along.

Billy also thought about how Cane once pretended to be his half-brother, which still bothered him. Sally, Jack, and Diane talked about how the reveal might affect business. Later, Sally suggested to Billy that they go home and break the story through Abbott Communications. But Billy wanted to stay and find out what else Cane was hiding.

Audra and Kyle spar, Lily opens up on the train

At the retreat on The Young and the Restless, Audra Charles asked Kyle Abbott about Cane’s past, leading to playful teasing. Kyle joked that Audra liked Cane, but she denied it and teased that Kyle seemed jealous. Their chat showed some hidden tension.

Meanwhile, on a train, Lily Winters told Devon and Damian about her rocky history with Cane. After their divorce, they got along for a while, but things fell apart after Cane reconnected with his sick father and wanted their kids to visit him. Lily couldn’t forgive him and cut ties. Now that Cane was back, she said she couldn’t move forward without knowing everything that happened over the past six years.

With the truth out, old feelings returned and new conflicts began. Cane’s reveal was only the beginning of the drama in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

