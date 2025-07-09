“Could it be wedding bells?” — The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian teases what’s ahead for Danny and Christine

A longtime romance is likely to get officiated on The Young and the Restless' upcoming storyline as Danny Romalotti hinted to his son, Daniel. Since Danny's association with Christine has been for over three decades, their union has been long overdue. Meanwhile, Danny Romalotti actor, Michael Damian, has been moving in and out of the soap as per the demands of the storyline.

Recently, Damian hinted at his character's wedding to his longtime flame coming up on the soap. In an interview published on TV Insider, Damian claimed his character's romance will be moving on to the next level.

"It’s come to that point where they both want to take it to the next level, and where else could that be? Could it be wedding bells?"

He pointed out that Danny and Christine have been travelling together for the former's music tours. They did not have a stable base, but getting together officially would be their next step.

He also reminded the audience about their history on The Young and the Restless. He was her first love, and so was she. As such, after years of ups and downs, they remained friends. Damian believes the two characters may have learned from their past mistakes and grown wiser with age. He further stated:

"I don’t want to give away everything, but Danny sets up something pretty special, and the audience is going to get to relive some of the great highlight moments of their relationship going way back."

Without teasing the actual sequence of events, Damian teased that The Young and the Restless head writer, Josh Griffith, and his team wrote a beautiful story arc. While the arc is like a "time warp", he hoped the audience would enjoy it.

"It’s going to be fun. We’ll bring the audience on this nice, magical mystery tour."

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues with its plot revolving around the power play among the influential families in the storyline. While Dumas has joined the war, the old Abbott-Newman friction continues. There may be more smaller battles on the way as each character tries to establish their supremacy on the long-running CBS daily soap.

The Young and the Restless: Revisiting Danny and Christine's relationship

While a 19-year-old Danny married Traci Abbott to help with her pregnancy in 1984, the marriage was annulled after the latter miscarried. In 1990, he married a much younger Christine Blair, played by Lauralee Bell. Since they were friends for a long time, Christine remained by his side through all his problems.

That included David Kimble's slimy schemes and eventual death, Michael Baldwin's harassment of Christine and Phyllis's machinations. While happily married, the young couple drifted apart as music tours kept Danny out of town for longer periods while Christine shared more comradeship with Paul Williams.

After being manipulated by Phyllis with an intimacy and pregnancy, Danny divorced his wife to marry the former. However, encouraged by Christine and Paul, a DNA test of Phyllis's son showed Brian Hamilton was Daniel's father. After a bitter custody battle, Danny got sole custody of Daniel, his legal child.

Over the years, Danny was seen in town intermittently, while he left his son, Daniel Romalotti, with his mother in 2004. While he and Christine continued their romance sporadically, the latter also dated Michael and Paul. In 2013, Christine dated Paul Williams and married him. However, he retired from his detective services and moved to Portugal. He divorced Christine, who returned to Danny.

While Paul was not seen on The Young and the Restless since, including during his daughter Heather's funeral, Christine was often in town fighting cases. At other times, she accompanied Danny on some of his tours.

After a long gap of months on end, Friday's episode, dated June 13, 2025, saw the duo return to town to surprise their loved ones. The Young and the Restless fans saw them in town at a time when many of the townspeople were in France attending Dumas's invitation. His son shared his doubts about the town's new, unknown benefactor.

Again, he met his son on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, over dinner. He queried about his son's coping mechanism with grief and loss, and asked about Phyllis's assignments.

When Daniel showed interest in his father's relationship with Christine, Danny asked his son's views on popping the question. While surprised, Daniel encouraged his father to go ahead with his relationship. They both wondered whether Phyllis would create problems in this marriage.

While it is too soon to predict Danny's wedding date, he is slated to make his proposal before the weekend. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch Danny asking his lady love to reunite.

