The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 7 to July 11, 2025)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025, reveal that things will take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City. Spoilers indicate that Victor Newman will have the upper hand on Cane Ashby and team up with Adam Newman, his son, to strategize against him sneakily.

Claire Newman will be shown feeling extremely lonely, and Cole Howard will be a goner. In addition to these developments, Daniel Romalotti Junior will have a conversation with Danny Romalotti and make a decision about asking Christine Blair to marry Danny.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and the Restless from July 7, 2025, to July 11, 2025

1) Victor Newman will get the upper hand on Cane Ashby and try to strategize sneakily against him, along with his son, Adam Newman

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 7 to July 11, 2025, spoilers reveal that Victor Newman's son, Adam Newman, will travel to Nice, France, from Genoa City, and meet Victor and the rest of the Newman family members and give them updates.

Adam will provide updates on Arabesque's latest purchases and tell them about Chelsea Lawson's meeting with Cane Ashby. Victor will find out that Cane has already ousted himself as Dumas at the party. Spoilers reveal that Victor Newman will have the upper hand over Cane Ashby, even though Cane will be unaware of it.

Victor will be shown to have some secret advantages over Cane, and he will team up with his son, Adam, and the two of them will sneakily strategize. Victor will also provide some reassurance to Nikki Newman, his partner, about protecting the Chancellors and their entire family.

Spoilers also reveal that once Cane returns to Genoa City, Phyllis Summers will put him through an intense grilling session. Phyllis recently overheard Amanda Sinclair and Carter discussing Cane's brief trip and will try her best to find out more details in the upcoming episodes.

2) Claire Newman will feel extremely lonely after Cole Howard ends up going away

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless suggest that Claire Newman will be shown feeling extremely lonely and lost in France after she realizes that Cole Howard has been missing in action for a while. Claire will also be shown not hearing back from Kyle Abbott, and feel worse.

Kyle, in reality, will not have cell service, but Claire will assume that he does not want to talk to her.

3) Daniel Romalotti Junior will have a conversation with Danny Romalotti regarding Danny proposing to Christine Blair to marry him

In the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, Daniel Romalotti Junior will have a conversation with Danny Romalotti about planning a surprise for Christine Blair. Danny will insist that it is the right time for him to ask Chrisitne to marry him.

Spoilers reveal that Danny will plan a surprise night for Christine at Society and pop the question.

Fans can watch The Young and The Restless on CBS Network and Paramount+.

