During the week of July 7-11 on The Young and the Restless, there will be seduction, heartbreak, and surprises in every corner. Audra Charles has her sights set on Kyle Abbott, and she plans on manipulating him.

At the same time, halfway around the globe in France, Cane Ashby finds himself in the right place at the wrong time. He sees something that could shatter his dream of getting back together with Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless.

Back in Genoa City, Christine Blair will have a night she won't forget, thanks to Danny Romalotti. Up the street, Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland are at a crossroads in their disintegrating marriage, still breaking apart due to a hurtful secret.

Betrayals, heartbreak, and other surprises this week on The Young and the Restless

Audra tries to seduce Kyle on The Young and the Restless

Audra Charles will be taking her next step to control Kyle Abbott. To exploit Claire and Kyle's increasingly distant relationship, Audra will plan to set up an intimate situation inside the train car where they are staying.

While her main objective will not be to seduce him, her actions are a calculated move to create uncertainty in Kyle's allegiance. Diane Jenkins, already suspicious that Audra's intentions are not innocent, will continue to monitor the situation.

Victor Newman's plan to use Audra to further separate Kyle and Claire will also officially be in progress. However, the growing feelings Audra is developing for Kyle will undoubtedly render her mission more difficult as it progresses.

Cane sees Lily’s romantic moment with Damian on The Young and the Restless

In the South of France, Damian Kane and Lily Winter's relationship progresses when Lily admits she is ready for something different in her life. Their kiss will come to fruition at just the right moment, and Cane Ashby will arrive in time to witness it.

Cane will be caught off guard by being confronted with the sight of Lily with Damian after he has been trying to win her back all over again since his return to Genoa City.

Christine is in for a romantic surprise on The Young and the Restless

Danny Romalotti is ready to take the plunge with Christine Blair. Daniel Romalotti Jr. will be in the loop when Danny lets him know he will ask Christine to marry him. He will make arrangements for a romantic evening at Society with a toast to their past and their future together.

After Danny and Christine settle in for dinner and some quality time, he will ask her the big question, to which Christine may respond with a "yes."

Tessa forces Mariah to break up on The Young and the Restless

Mariah and Tessa's relationship will only go downhill due to Mariah's untold secret. Tessa will confront Mariah directly in the park, angry and upset that she has been kept in the dark.

At that moment, Tessa will tell Mariah that they should make their separation permanent. Mariah will support Tessa's pain, but she won't be able to acknowledge what completely happened that evening, as she doesn't remember.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

