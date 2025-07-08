The Young and the Restless recap (July 8, 2025): Mariah’s guilt deepens while Claire prepares to honor Cole

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 8, 2025, Mariah felt guilty and distant, while Claire shared her sadness over losing Cole. Victoria comforted her as they planned Cole’s cremation and memorial.

Mariah and Tessa’s separation grew harder, and Tessa’s efforts to reconnect didn’t help. Meanwhile, Danny planned a big romantic move, and Christine shared her anger about Phyllis. The Young and the Restless episode focused on grief, love, and decisions. Daniel looked ahead to a better future, and Danny made a choice that could change his life.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Claire's grief and Cole’s memorial plans

At the tack house on The Young and the Restless, Claire told Victoria about a dream she had of her late father, Cole. Still shaken by what Jordan did to her, Claire said she didn’t know how to grieve. Victoria comforted her and said it was okay to talk about him.

Claire asked about the memorial held when she was thought to be dead as a baby. Victoria remembered Cole reading a poem that helped her, so Claire decided to read the same one at Cole’s service.

A funeral home worker arrived to plan Cole’s cremation, as he had wished. They chose to wait for the Newman family to return from France before holding the service. Later, Nate came by to offer support. He told Claire to speak from the heart to get closure. Claire later sat on a bench and quietly asked Cole to visit her in her dreams again.

Mariah’s haunted conscience and Tessa’s heartbreak

Mariah on The Young and the Restless walked in on Tessa and Daniel having a guitar lesson. When Daniel left, Tessa tried to talk to Mariah, urging her to open up. She shared how their daughter, Aria, had hurt her elbow and cried for both moms showing how much Mariah was missed.

Mariah said the separation was still the right thing. Tessa got frustrated and asked if they should split for good. Mariah asked if she meant it, and Tessa said she couldn’t promise to wait forever. Tessa agreed to give her space, but it clearly hurt. Later, Mariah remembered smothering the older man from her trip. The memory shook her badly and added to her guilt.

Danny’s romantic gesture and Christine’s frustration

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Danny and Christine had dinner together. Christine got upset talking about Phyllis, who left Daniel behind to go to a party in France. She felt Phyllis was being selfish, especially with Daniel struggling.

Danny then invited Christine to a night of dancing and romance, and she happily agreed. When Daniel arrived, Danny pulled him aside and said he planned to propose. Daniel was happy for him and gave his full support. Danny told him he would find love again too.

As Tessa walked in, Daniel looked at her, showing he still had hope. The episode focused on grief, guilt, and new beginnings as Claire found comfort, Mariah faced her pain, and Danny took a step forward in his romantic relationship.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

