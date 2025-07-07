The Young and the Restless recap (July 7, 2025): Phyllis faces a tough choice as Cane’s jealousy erupts

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on July 7, 2025, Phyllis faced pressure on all sides as she dealt with Cane’s shady plans and Nick’s demand to pick a side. Cane grew jealous watching Lily get closer to Damian, making things more tense.

Kyle and Audra kept flirting while pretending to work together, raising suspicion. Damian didn’t trust Audra and kept a close eye on their actions.

Meanwhile, the Newmans argued over what to do next. Nikki wanted to head home, but Victor insisted on staying to bring Cane down. Adam shared a heartfelt goodbye with Nikki before leaving alone, while Phyllis unexpectedly showed up and shook things up.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 7, 2025

Cane’s jealousy and Lily’s growing bond with Damian

Cane on The Young and the Restless couldn’t hide his jealousy when he saw Lily and Damian sharing a sweet moment. Damian gave Lily a flower earlier, which caught Cane’s eye and made him forget his talk with Phyllis. He tried to act friendly, but Lily clearly wasn’t comfortable with him.

Amanda also noticed the closeness and asked if Lily and Damian were a couple. Lily said they weren’t, but admitted they were just trying to get through a tough situation being stuck under Cane’s control. Damian seemed more caring than Cane, which made a difference.

Later, Cane saw Lily holding Damian’s hand and looked upset. His jealousy and need for control hinted that bigger problems were coming.

Phyllis is torn between Cane and her conscience

Phyllis on The Young and the Restless seemed to be on Cane’s side initially, but she started having doubts. Cane asks her to prove her loyalty, and she agrees until Lily accuses her of ignoring Daniel during his grief. That hit a nerve, and Phyllis walked away, clearly shaken.

Later, Nick warned her about Cane’s secret deals in Genoa City. He made it clear that Cane was more dangerous than she thought. Nick then told Phyllis to choose either to stand with Cane or join those who cared about her. Phyllis was left struggling with the tough choice.

Kyle and Audra turn up the heat

On The Young and the Restless train, Kyle dropped by Audra’s car and found her relaxed in a robe. They flirted while pretending to talk business. Audra told him he didn’t need to leave as she changed, confidently stripping to her lingerie.

Their chemistry was obvious, and Damian noticed. He didn’t trust Audra and watched her closely. Lily saw how protective Damian was and asked about it. He shared that he’d quickly bonded with his half-brother, Nate. Later, Kyle walked Audra back to her car, and they shared another flirty moment. Though they claimed it was all business, something more was clearly going on.

The Newman strategy and Adam’s risky departure

While the Newmans made plans, Nikki wanted to return to Genoa City immediately. But Victor wanted to stay and focus on taking Cane down. He decided it was safer for Adam to go alone.

Nick promised Nikki they’d find a way out. Then Phyllis showed up, shocked to see Adam. She asked questions, but Victor and Nick quickly got annoyed. Nick walked Phyllis out and warned her about Cane. After that, Nikki thanked Adam for risking so much to bring updates. Adam said it was what family does and then headed down the mountain alone.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More