I absolutely love how Adam just exposed Cane’s entire scheme on The Young and the Restless—and left him scrambling

I never imagined I’d be cheering Adam Newman this week on The Young and the Restless, but here I am, completely getting a kick out of watching him rack Cane's entire game.

Watching him board that train in France like a man on a mission gave me goosebumps. I love seeing a character usually playing wild make use of his guile for a little higher cause, far better when that cause involves stopping Cane's sketchy land grab.

For weeks, Cane has been working incognito as “Aristotle Dumas,” quietly snatching up properties all over Genoa City. I’ll admit, it was a smart play, and the whole mysterious tycoon thing worked exceptionally well for him, especially with someone like Victor Newman kept in the dark.

But Adam, of all people, figured it out, and instead of relying on the information to stake his claim or strike a deal, he headed straight to Victor and laid it out there. Cane’s reaction when Adam revealed him was priceless. He couldn’t hide how blindsided he truly was.

Adam's power move shook Cane to the core on The Young and the Restless

What’s most extraordinary about this twist is that Cane sincerely believed he was untouchable. He made the secretary-treasurer moves, seductive Phyllis moves, and postured around town as if he had everything under control on The Young and the Restless.

But as Adam reminded us, you can never get too comfortable in Genoa City. One great exposé can ruin months of planning, and that's exactly what Adam did; he came in, took the carpet out from under Cane, and now Cane is left scrambling to salvage lives he disrupted.

It's also ironic that while Cane was busy scheming and trying to establish a move ahead, he failed to notice some of the more immediate people around him. Lily, for example, has distanced herself completely from Cane. Her kiss with Damian was not simply an act of passion; it was a bold declaration for Ling to stop looking back.

What adds to Cane's misery is that he watched the kiss unfold right before his eyes. He’s already been taken down a peg by Adam; now, he's got Lily to deal with, and his empire keeps getting hits from all angles.

What I love about this story arc is how complex it is. Adam did not expose Cane out of vengeance or some self-serving desire; he witnessed an injustice unfolding and proactively chose to intervene on The Young and the Restless.

Adam has made some questionable choices in the past, but that felt far more like a choice made in the interest of safety and for his family. Adam's latest move seemed like it was protective and calculated, especially because his father was also involved. The family loyalty element provides that additional layer that helped make the moment so effective.

What now on The Young and the Restless?

So the big question now is: What now for Cane? His secret is out, his credibility is tanked, and Lily is likely slipping away for good. And to top of all this, he’s paranoid with an added twist; he thinks someone is trying to murder him. So, he’s not even close to being in a good place.

Part of me wonders if all the murder paranoia is a misdirection. Is it sympathy he’s after, or is he scared out of his mind because he knows he has stepped on too many people?

Either way, Adam's takedown will have The Young and the Restless fans immersed in this high-stakes drama. I never thought that I would find myself rooting for Adam over Cane, but here we are.

In a town where deception is the name of the game, Adam has shown us all that the truth, revealed at just the right time, is the most dangerous weapon of all. And I, for one, was all in for this plot on The Young and the Restless.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

