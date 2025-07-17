The drama on The Young and the Restless is set to escalate between July 18 and July 25, 2025, as Cane Ashby becomes involved in a murder investigation after Damian Kane's stabbing.

In the upcoming episodes, Phyllis will stand by Cane, while Lily will get caught up in the saga simply because the victim is close to her. Meanwhile, Audra and Kyle will go a step too far in their faux relationship and agree to cover up for their actions.

Furthermore, Jack Abbott will battle Billy in a dramatic struggle for control, and the case surrounding Damian will cast suspicion on an unlikely suspect.

Cane battles for freedom on The Young and the Restless

Cane Ashby will still need to be concerned about the suspicions surrounding him for the murder of Damian Kane, especially when Phyllis Summers finds him standing over Damian's bloody body.

Cane will maintain his innocence, but evidence will begin piling up against him. Amanda Sinclair will formally come aboard to defend him, vowing to get him cleared of all charges.

Lily Winters will find herself in an uncomfortable predicament, particularly after disclosing to Chance Chancellor that she was in a relationship with Damian. She does not want to believe Cane is capable of such violence, but the disbelief may be gnawing at her. Cane will ask her to have faith in him, and their history could play a factor in how Lily ultimately reacts in the coming weeks.

Kyle and Audra cross a dangerous line on The Young and the Restless

Kyle Abbott and Audra Charles are in for a surprise. Following weeks of flirting, teasing, and denying themselves the temptations of passion, Kyle and Audra will finally give in to their desires. The weight of their affair will hang around their necks and hearts, especially after Kyle receives horrific news about Claire Newman’s father, Cole Howard.

Kyle and Audra will struggle with guilt and agree to keep their affair a secret between themselves to avoid complications with Claire and Nate. The secret will only get heavier with more complications and added concerns.

Jack and Billy's power struggle explodes on The Young and the Restless

The tensions bubbling at Abbott Communications will come to a head as Jack Abbott confronts Billy with a hard ultimatum. Jack will pull his investment from the company, disputing the effectiveness of Billy's leadership and lack of accountability.

Jack's bold action might just set off a corporate war, one that could once again displace the Abbott family.

Billy will be enraged by Jack's ultimatum, and it is not outside the realm of possibility that Sally Spectra will find herself as the unfortunate in-between in the power struggle. The panic created by Jack's ultimatum could be the foundation of a bigger shift in the leadership direction of the Abbott family business.

New possible suspects in Damian’s murder on The Young and the Restless

As Chance works through his investigation, suspicions will fall on Carter, who could have been loyal to a boss so powerful that even murder was not off the cards. Carter will have the motive of protecting someone close to him, which could mean eliminating Damian and interfering in his relationship with Lily.

Victor hits the brakes for now on The Young and the Restless

Victor Newman, having pressured Audra to interfere in Claire and Kyle’s relationship, will back off his plans and give Claire space to grieve Cole’s passing. Victor will see that now is not the time to incite conflict, but his silence will be short-lived.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

