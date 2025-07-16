The Young and the Restless recap (July 16, 2025): Damian’s murder investigation starts as Nick discovers dagger in his sleeping car

The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 16, 2025, followed the aftermath of Damian’s murder, as Chance began his investigation on the luxury train. While local authorities were still on their way, Chance started questioning everyone on board, all of whom seemed to be hiding something.
Cane quickly hired Amanda as his lawyer, raising suspicions. Phyllis stood by Cane, but Lily doubted him after finding out about his connection to Damian. Amanda also pushed Cane to tell the truth if he was hiding anything.
Later on The Young and the Restless, Nick found the bloody dagger in his sleeping car’s bathroom. Shocked, he told Chance someone was trying to frame him, adding another twist to the mystery.
Chance takes charge of the murder probe
As the train stopped for the investigation, Chance began questioning everyone and watching their behavior. Since the local police hadn’t arrived yet, he handled the early interviews himself. Devon quickly realized they were all suspects, and Abby grew suspicious of Cane for hiring a lawyer so quickly.
Cane said he was just being careful and thought he might’ve been the real target. Amanda partly agreed and told him to stay quiet. But Lily was doubtful, pointing out that Cane had just found out about her relationship with Damian. Even so, Cane insisted he was innocent.
Phyllis vouches for Cane but questions linger
Chance on The Young and the Restless spoke to Phyllis in private, and she admitted she saw Damian in Cane’s arms after the stabbing. She didn’t see who did it but believed Cane was innocent. When Chance asked if she was protecting Cane because of her job offer, Phyllis denied it. She said Cane was with her the whole time after they found the body.
Phyllis believed Cane had no chance to hide the weapon or the bourbon bottle. Still, her confidence didn’t erase the doubt, especially since Amanda also seemed unsure about Cane’s honesty.
Amanda presses for the truth
When Amanda spoke to Cane alone, she asked him to be honest with her. She said she was just doing her job, but it was clear she doubted him. She pointed out that he lied about not being able to call for help, which made things look worse. Cane said he trusted Chance more than a local cop, but Amanda still seemed unsure. When he asked if she thought he was guilty, she stayed silent.
Lily, Devon, and Abby struggle with fallout
In a quiet train car on The Young and the Restless, Lily sat with Devon and Abby, struggling to process everything. She worried about telling Amy and Nate about Damian’s death and couldn’t believe Cane, the father of her kids, might be a killer. Devon guessed Damian could’ve been blackmailing Cane, but Lily defended him, saying he wasn’t that kind of man.
Nick finds the dagger and becomes the next suspect
Nick on The Young and the Restless visited Sharon and told her about Damian’s murder. She was shocked and worried for Phyllis, who always seemed to face trouble. Nick guessed Cane might try to blame someone else, maybe even Victor.
Later, Nick found the bloody dagger in his sleeping car’s bathroom. Angry and stunned, he rushed to Chance and Phyllis, saying someone was framing him. The mystery only deepened.
