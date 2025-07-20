  • home icon
The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 21 to July 25, 2025)

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:48 GMT
A still from The Young and The Restless (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
The Young and the Restless spoilers

Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 21 to July 25, 2025, reveal that things will take a dramatic turn for the residents of Genoa City. Audra and Kyle will end up going too far and getting intimate with each other.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott will struggle with his new venture after Jack Abbott stops his Abbott Communications funding entirely. In addition to these developments, in Nice, France, the whodunnit case will continue, and Chance Chancellor will spend time trying to find the culprit behind the death of Damian Kane.

3 major developments to expect in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless from July 21 to July 25, 2025

1) Audra and Kyle will go too far and get intimate together, but soon both of them will realize that it has been a mistake on their end

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless, spoilers reveal that Audra Charles will be emotionally vulnerable after being anxious about how the news of Damian Kane's death will negatively impact Amy Lewis and Nate Hastings. Kyle Abbott will end up appreciating how genuinely bad Audra felt regarding the situation.

Spoilers suggest that Kyle's passion towards Audra will erupt, and the two of them will end up getting intimate. Spoilers also reveal that both Audra and Kyle will regret taking that step forward in their relationship. Both of them will mutually agree to keep their betrayal of their partners under wraps.

Audra will temporarily put her Vibrante ambitions aside and try to focus on retaining her relationship with Nate. Meanwhile, Kyle will also focus on keeping Claire Newman in the dark regarding his affair with Audra.

2) Billy Abbott will struggle to keep his new media house venture afloat after Jack Abbott entirely stops his Abbott Communications funding to support him

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Young and the Restless reveal that Billy Abbott will face a few persistent roadblocks regarding his new media house venture. Spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott will end up stopping the funding from Abbott Communications that he has been giving to Billy to try to support him.

Jack might also play a power move and end up trying to take the company away from Billy. Meanwhile, Billy will attempt to exact revenge on Jack.

3) Chance Chancellor will be busy trying to uncover the mystery of who had been the culprit behind the mysterious death of Damian Kane in Nice, France

As per spoilers, in the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless, Chance Chancellor will be busy sorting through clues and suspicions regarding who killed Damian Kane in Nice, France. Nick Newman will be set up as the culprit of the crime, and Sharon Newman will try her best to defend him and prove his innocence.

Spoilers reveal that Sharon will try to steer the blame towards somebody else, and Lily Winter will feel even more conflicted as this case moves forward. Cane Ashby will also corner Lily for a private conversation.

Fans can watch episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

